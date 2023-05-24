 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Floyd, New Albany advance to title tilt

5-23-23_Bedford_Softball_4A_Sectional_48158_.jpg

Floyd Central senior Kylie Franks (1) celebrates with Elise Coleman at the plate during the Highlanders’ 12-5 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in the second Class 4A BNL Sectional semifinal on Tuesday evening.

BEDFORD — Floyd Central pounded out 17 hits en route to a 12-5 win over the host Stars in a Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional semifinal in a matchup of ranked foes Tuesday evening.

Trailing 1-0 after one inning, the No. 11 Highlanders tallied two runs in the second and five in the third to go up 7-1. The No. 7 Stars scored three times in the home half of the third before adding a single run in the fifth to get within 7-5. Floyd, however, put up another five-spot in the top of the seventh to secure the victory.

5-23-23_Bedford_Softball_4A_Sectional_48049_.jpg

Floyd Central senior Emory Waterbury enjoys the trip around the bases after clubbing an early home run during the Highlanders’ 12-5 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in a Class 4A BNL Sectional semifinal Tuesday.

The Highlanders (25-7) will face rival New Albany at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the sectional final. The Bulldogs advanced with a 4-3 triumph — their second in as many days — over rival Jeffersonville in Tuesday’s first semi.

In the opener, the Red Devils scored once in the top of the first to take the early lead. New Albany answered, though, with two runs in the bottom of the frame and another in the second to go up 3-1. Jeff cut it to 3-2 in the third before the Bulldogs battled back with one of its own in the fifth. The Red Devils rallied for one run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.

In the circle, Eavie Smith and Cheyenne Palmer combined to hold Jeffersonville to one earned run. Smith, the winning pitcher, allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out three over the first three frames. Palmer yielded one unearned run on six hits while striking out two over the final four innings to earn the saves.

5-23-23_Bedford_Softball_4A_Sectional_48754_.jpg

New Albany’s Reese Raymond (4) and Autumn Gullett celebrate at the pale after a score during the Bulldogs’ 4-3 victory over Jeffersonville in a Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional semifinal Tuesday.

Ava Brewer and Autumn Gullett led the Bulldogs at the plate. Brewer went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI while scoring once. Gullett was 2-for-3 with a double while touching home a single time.

Andrea Durbin led the Red Devils’ 10-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Bailey Shafer and Bethany Clarke added two hits apiece for Jeff.

In the second game, a rematch of one Floyd won 7-0 15 days before, the Stars took the early lead with Ava Ratliff's solo home run off Floyd starter Emory Waterbury in the bottom of the first inning. The Highlanders answered in the second, on Waterbury's two-run homer. 

Floyd Central kept the heat on in the third, which was highlighted by Taylor Chumbley's RBI-triple and Kate Satkoski's two-run home run. 

BNL answered back in the bottom of the inning on Ratliff's second big fly, this one a two-run shot, and an RBI-double by Aliza Jewell. The Stars' comeback continued with Braxton McCauley's solo home run in the fifth to get within two. 

The Highlanders, however, put the game away in the seventh. It featured a sacrifice fly from Chumbley, a two-run triple by Satkoski, Emmy Miller's RBI-single and Maddie Luckhardt's RBI-double. 

That was more than enough for Miller, who picked up the win in relief of Waterbury. The freshman allowed one earned run on two hits while fanning five over the final four frames. 

Addy Ware, Peyton Drummond, Kylie Franks, Chumbley, Satkoski and Miller had two hits apiece for Floyd Central. Satkoski finished with four RBIs while Chumbley and Waterbury had two apiece. 

On Thursday, Floyd Central will be trying for its 19th sectional title, and first since 2017. New Albany, meanwhile, will be going for its 12th championship, and first since 2004. 

5-23-23_Bedford_Softball_4A_Sectional_47947_.jpg

Floyd Central junior Peyton Drummond rips a ball at the plate during the Highlanders’ 12-5 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in a Class 4A BNL Sectional semifinal Tuesday. 

.

CLASS 4A BEDFORD NL SECTIONAL

Tuesday’s first semifinal

NEW ALBANY 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 3

Jeffersonville 101 001 0 — 3 10 1

New Albany    210 010 X — 4  6  5

W — Eavie Smith. L — Emma Borders. SV — Cheyenne Palmer. 2B — Borders (J), Ava Brewer (NA), Autumn Gullett (NA). Records — Jeffersonville 17-12, New Albany 17-8. 

Jeffersonville senior Andrea Durbin lays down a bunt during the Red Devils’ 4-3 loss to New Albany in a Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 12, BEDFORD NL 5

Floyd Central 025 000 5 — 12 17 1

Bedford NL    103 010 0 —  5  8  1

W — Emily Miller. L — Annie Waggoner. 2B — Addy Ware (FC), Maddie Luckhardt (FC), Aliza Jewell (BNL). 3B — Taylor Chumbley (FC), Kate Satkoski (FC). HR — Emory Waterbury (FC), Satkoski (FC), Braxton McCauley (BNL), Ava Ratliff (BNL) 2. Records — Floyd Central 25-7, Bedford NL 24-8. 

.

5-23-23_Bedford_Softball_4A_Sectional_48103_.jpg

Floyd Central freshman Addy Ware step on first base for an out during the Highlanders’ 12-5 victory.

 

