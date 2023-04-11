FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 10 Floyd Central used a little bit of everything in its offensive arsenal, and played solid defense, en route to a 6-3 victory over visiting rival New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday evening.
Freshmen led the way for the host Highlanders.
Frosh Emmy Miller picked up the victory in the circle and also had a pair of hits and RBIs. Classmate Elise Coleman added a two-run home run for Floyd. Miller and Coleman were the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters in the Highlanders’ lineup.
“One of the most important things is to have a stacked lineup from top to bottom,” Miller said. “In these big rivalry games you have to have contributions from everyone.”
Things started off well for the Bulldogs as senior Ayanna DeLuna hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning to give the visitors the early advantage.
New Albany’s lead didn’t last long, however. Miller’s two-run single, which knocked in Bre Lockhart and Maddie Luckhardt, in the bottom of the second put the Highlanders on top for good.
Floyd added another run in the fifth before Coleman’s home run highlighted a three-run sixth for the hosts.
The Bulldogs had threatened in the top of the sixth after Cheyenne Palmer’s double put runners on second and third with one out. Lockhart then fielded a hot shot at third and looked Reese Raymond back to the base before throwing to first for the second out. Miller got out of the jam moments later.
“We won the game defensively,” Floyd Central coach Sean Payne said. “Emmy and Elise made big plays for us and we had timely hitting.”
New Albany tallied twice in the seventh, but the rally wasn’t enough.
“I thought we played a competitive, good game,” Bulldogs coach Brookelyn Visker said. “We did a real good job of executing. We just let a few get away from us in the second and sixth innings.”
In the circle, Miller allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out six in the complete-game effort.
“It was a really good team win. It’s always hard in these long seven inning games,” Miller said.
Payne, who was without ace Emory Waterbury (illness), was happy with his pitcher.
“I didn’t want to use anyone else with all of our games coming up,” he said. “This was the first time she’s had to go seven innings. She got tired there (at the end).”
Seven different players had hits for the Bulldogs, who committed two costly errors.
“When we made a mistake they took advantage of it,” Visker said. “For (DeLuna) to hit one over the fence, it is a blessing. She didn’t start playing until her sophomore year. It shows how much hard work she’s put in.”
Kylie Franks and Taylor Chumbley had two hits as well for Floyd.
Floyd Central (11-3, 2-0) is slated to visit Meade County (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs (2-3, 0-1) are scheduled to host 4A No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence at 5:30 p.m. that day as well.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 6, NEW ALBANY 3
New Albany 010 000 2 — 3 7 2
Floyd Central 020 013 X — 6 8 0
W — Emmy Miller (4-0). L — Eavie Smith. 2B — Taylor Chumbley (FC), Miller (FC). HR — Ayanna DeLuna (NA), Elise Coleman (FC). Records — New Albany 2-3, 0-1; Floyd Central 11-3, 2-0.
