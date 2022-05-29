MITCHELL — Freshman Bracie Jackson tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout to lead Eastern to a 4-0 victory over Providence in the Class 2A Mitchell Sectional final Saturday.
Jackson also walked one and struck out 13 as the Musketeers won their third sectional title, and first in 15 years.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth frame, when Eastern tallied two runs. The Musketeers added two more in the sixth.
Natalie Blevins and Anna Trueblood led Eastern at the plate. Blevins went 2-for-2 while touching home twice. Trueblood was 2-for-3 with a trio of RBIs while scoring once.
Hailey Crisp absorbed the loss. The junior allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while walking one and fanning four.
Brooklynn Nolot and Kate Weber each singled for the Pioneers (8-13), who were trying for their first sectional title since 2015.
Eastern (16-12) and will host the winner of Monday’s Switzerland County Sectional final between the host Pacers and South Ripley at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a regional game.
CLASS 2A MITCHELL SECTIONAL
Saturday’s final
EASTERN 4, PROVIDENCE 0
Providence 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Eastern 000 202 X — 4 7 1
W — Bracie Jackson. L — Hailey Crisp. Records — Providence 8-13, Eastern 16-12.
