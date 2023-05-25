HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Frosh help fuel Floyd to title

BEDFORD — Floyd Central’s seniors have led the way this season.
Thursday night, however, it was the key contributions of a few freshmen that helped the Highlanders win their first sectional title in six years.
Addy Ware, Elise Coleman and Emmy Miller each had a part in Floyd Central’s 4-2 triumph over rival New Albany in the Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional final.
Ware went 3-for-4 and scored a run; Coleman added a hit and touched home once while Miller picked up the win in relief for the Highlanders, who captured their first sectional title since 2017 by beating the Bulldogs for the second time this season.
“It’s the same story as the last time we played them. The freshmen in the regular-season game, and in tonight’s game, came up big for us,” said Floyd Central coach Sean Payne, whose team previously beat New Albany 6-3 on April 11 in the Knobs. “They’ve got a bright future. Our seniors know without them — and the juniors and the sophomores — that this team isn’t whole. It’s nice to see the freshmen rise in big moments for us.”
The biggest of those moments Thursday came in the bottom of the sixth with the game tied at 2-all.
Miller got things started in the home half by receiving a leadoff walk. Coleman followed with a single up the middle that advanced freshman Macy Helms, who was running for Miller, to second.
That brought up Ware. The lefty, who came in batting .454, laced a low line-drive down the third base line. New Albany’s Pharan Gill gave chase, but couldn’t make the catch near the foul line. That allowed Helms to score the go-ahead run. Coleman followed moments later after an errant throw to third.
Miller then closed the door on the ‘Dogs in the top of the seventh to end the game, and start the Floyd Central celebration.
"It’s awesome," Ware said. "It’s definitely something I’ve never felt before. I’m very proud of my team for getting the win and digging deep."
“It’s a culmination of a lot of work that this group has done,” Payne said. “It’s been a few classes since we’ve had (a sectional trophy) and we told them back in the winter that this is the team to do it.
“Our theme this year is ‘Finish the race.’ The first race was the (Hoosier Hills) Conference, this one was the second race, so we just want to keep pushing that. Them achieving this is a big deal.”
The Higlanders (26-7) will host the winner of the Evansville North Sectional (either Evansville North or No. 14 Castle) on Tuesday evening in a one-game regional.
“I’ve never felt this feeling before and I’m really excited. I’m pumped to go to regionals,” senior Emory Waterbury said.
Autumn Gullett had two hits and an RBI to lead the way at the plate for the Bulldogs (19-10), who will say goodbye to 13 seniors.
“My seniors did a really good job of leading this team and just never giving up. I can’t ask for anything more,” said New Albany coach Brooke Visker, whose team was the sectional runner-up for the second straight season. “Next year there’s going to be some big shoes to fill. ... The legacy that they left behind, it’s unimaginable.”
Payne also had plenty of praise for the Bulldogs' seniors.
"That team has improved so much over the last couple years and that senior class is something special for that school," he said. "They have nothing to hang their heads about."
CLASS 4A BEDFORD NL SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, NEW ALBANY 2
New Albany 000 110 0 — 2 5 4
Floyd Central 010 102 X — 4 7 1
W — Emmy Miller. L — Cheyenne Palmer. Records — New Albany 19-10, Floyd Central 26-7.
