JEFFERSONVILLE — Hannah Hackworth went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs — including the game-ender — and three RBIs to lead host Jeffersonville to a 12-2 five-inning victory over visiting North Harrison in its regular-season finale Thursday evening.
Hackworth also scored three times for the Red Devils, who tallied five runs in the first, once in the second, thrice in the third, twice in the fourth and once more in the fifth to end the game early.
Fellow senior Elliot Mays added two hits, including a double, while driving in one and touching home twice. Emma Eaton finished with a double, an RBI and a run scored while Brookelyn Miles stole four bases and scored three times.
Bailey Shafer picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out one over three innings. Hackworth allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one and fanning five over two frames.
Jeff (16-8) will next face rival New Albany at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional.
Best way to play your last high school game on your home field is to end it with a home run. Have had the best 4 years here and can’t wait for what’s next. Thank you @JHSSoftball_!!! @FusionSB_unruh @ryandgreenwood @jalc_softball pic.twitter.com/nthUWvM3i7— Hannah Hackworth (@HannahHackworth) May 20, 2022
