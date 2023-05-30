FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central was forced to wait 24 hours, at least, for its shot at a regional championship.
The Class 4A regional game between Evansville North and the host Highlanders was postponed Tuesday evening due to heavy rain in the area.
Eleventh-ranked Floyd (26-7) will face Evansville North (24-3) at 6:30 p.m. this evening in the rescheduled contest. The Highlanders will be seeking their sixth regional title, and their first since 2015.
The winner will face No. 1 Roncalli (29-3-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal of the Center Grove Semistate. The Royals advanced with a 9-1 win over No. 8 Avon in a regional championship game at Roncalli on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Rising Sun (19-5) at No. 6 Lanesville (23-5) Class A regional championship game was also postponed Tuesday evening. It was rescheduled for 7 p.m. this evening.
The winner between the Shiners and the Eagles will face No. 7 Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal of the North Daviess Semistate. The Saints advanced with a 15-0 victory over visiting North Decatur on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.