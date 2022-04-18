HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Highlanders roll over Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Floyd Central started fast and finished strong Monday.
Fueled by a five-run first the visiting Highlanders scored in all but one frame in an 11-1 five-inning win at Jeffersonville in a key Hoosier Hills Conference clash.
Jeff Mayor Mike Moore threw out the ceremonial first pitch, but sparked by its bats Floyd won in a runaway.
“They were energized. They brought the mayor out, and some middle school kids, so they had a lot of energy over there,” Highlanders head coach Sean Payne said. “We just wanted to set the tone early on our side.”
Emory Waterbury helped lead the way. The junior right-handed pitcher allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out six in the complete-game effort.
“She was spot-on today, hitting her spots with a majority of what we called,” Payne said. “I would say she was probably at 95 percent on hitting her spots today. She’s coming back from another injury in this preseason. I think she’s starting to get into her groove, which is really nice for us.”
She also helped her own cause at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
“We stayed on’em pretty good on offense and defense didn’t really let up the whole time, it was good,” she said.
It was the seventh win in nine games for the Highlanders following their 1-4 start on their spring break trip to Tennessee.
“We went 1-4, but realistically we competed and could’ve beat any of the teams that we lost to, we just didn’t that week,” Payne said. “Those teams are several weeks ahead of us with their schedules while it was our first set of games.”
Floyd’s only losses since returning to the Hoosier state were a 13-7 setback to Castle on April 2 and a 13-2 loss to Class 4A No. 1, and defending state champion, Roncalli this past Saturday. The Highlanders bounced back from that latter loss, though, by beating Lakota West (Ohio) 12-8 later Saturday. Lakota West was ranked 20th in the country in last week’s 2022 USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.
“I think now we’re getting into our groove and competing. We beat the No. 20-ranked team nationally and competed with the No. 1 team (Saturday),” Payne said. “Game-by-game and practice by practice the kids are starting to gain confidence in what we’re doing. We’re just really gelling together pretty well right now.”
Monday, the Highlanders seemed in sync at the plate.
Kendall Brown and Riley Chumbley led Floyd’s 15-hit attack with three apiece. Brown went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice. Chumbley was 3-for-3 with one RBI while scoring once.
“We’ve faced a lot of good pitching this year and we feel like we’re prepared for anybody that we can see in the area with our lineup,” Payne said.
Peyton Drummond and Kylie Franks added two hits apiece for the Highlanders. Drummond went 2-for-4 while stealing two bases and Franks was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly while scoring twice. Lavin Osborne added a two-run homer.
Emma Borders absorbed the loss in the circle. The freshman allowed six earned runs on eight hits while walking two over the first three innings.
Sophomore Brookelyn Miles, Jeff’s No. 8 hitter, had two of her team’s five hits.
Both teams have busy weeks ahead. Both face fifth-ranked, and reigning HHC champion, Bedford North Lawrence (9-0, 1-0). The Highlanders are scheduled to visit the Stars at 6:30 p.m. this evening while the Red Devils are slated to host them at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“They beat us last year in the main season and they beat us again in sectionals, so I’m excited,” said Waterbury, whose team lost 8-3 to BNL in the regular season and 4-1 in the sectional final. “I feel like we can beat’em.”
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Floyd Central 501 23 — 11 15 0
Jeffersonville 000 10 — 1 5 0
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Emma Borders. 2B — Kendall Brown (FC), Waterbury (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). HR — Lavin Osborne. Records — Floyd Central 8-6, 3-0; Jeffersonville 6-4, 1-2.