MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Floyd Central tallied two runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull out a 9-7 win over White House-Heritage (Tenn.) in its season-opener Thursday in its first game of the 20th annual 2022 Southern Warrior Classic.
The Highlanders got off to a great start, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning and adding another in the second to take a 7-0 lead.
White House, however, scored seven runs of its own in the bottom of the second to tie the game.
It remained deadlocked until the sixth, when Floyd tallied twice to pull out the victory.
Kylie Franks, Riley Chumbley and Kendall Brown tallied two hits apiece to lead the Highlanders' 10-hit attack. Franks had a pair of doubles while Chumbley and Brown had one apiece. Kate Satkoski also had a double and a trio of RBIs while Peyton Drummond touched home twice.
Emory Waterbury picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up three hits while walking one and striking out four over six innings.
.
SOUTHERN WARRIOR CLASSIC
Thursday at Murfreesboro, Tenn.
FLOYD CENTRAL 9, WHITE HOUSE-HERITAGE (TENN.) 7
Floyd Central 610 002 — 9 10 2
White House 070 000 — 7 6 0
W — Emory Waterbury. L — D. Barfield. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC) 2, Kate Satkoski (FC), Riley Chumbley (FC), Kendall Brown (FC), J. Glodoski (WH).
