HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Honors aplenty for locals

A pair of local players have received statewide recognition.
Floyd Central junior Taylor Chumbley was a second-team All-State selection by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana while Charlestown senior Savannah Gaither was a third-team pick by the SCAI.
Chumbley clubbed a team-high 17 home runs (one shy of the program record) for the Highlanders while hitting .398, driving in 35 and scoring a team-high-tying 36 runs this season.
Defensively, the catcher threw out eight baserunners who were trying to steal.
Meanwhile Gaither, a pitcher-infielder, did a little bit of everything for the Pirates.
At the plate, the IU Southeast-signee batted a team-best .506 with 11 doubles, two triples and six home runs while driving in a team-high 25 RBIs and scoring a team-best 40 runs.
In the circle, the right-hander went 9-5 with one save while posting a 3.36 earned-run average. In 83 1/3 innings pitched, Gaither struck out 79 batters.
Gaither will also suit up for the South in this Saturday’s SCAI All-Star doubleheader at Indiana University’s Andy Mohr Field.
3 HIGHLANDERS, 2 ’DOGS, 1 DEVIL NAMED ALL-HHC
Three players from Floyd Central, two from New Albany and one from Jeffersonville were recently selected to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference first team. All three of those schools also had one honorable mention selection apiece.
The Highlanders’ trio was comprised of Chumbley, Peyton Drummond and Lavin Osborne.
Drummond, a sophomore outfielder, hit a team-best .510 with six doubles, a team-best three triples and 19 RBIs. She also scored 32 runs and stole 46 bases.
Osborne, a senior third baseman, hit .361 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 RBIs while scoring 33 times for Floyd.
The Bulldogs were represented by Ava Brewer and Cheyenne Palmer.
Brewer, a junior outfielder, hit a team-best .467 with three doubles and seven RBIs while scoring a team-high 25 times. She also had a .974 fielding percentage, committing only one error all season.
Palmer, a junior pitcher-infielder-outfielder, batted .418 (second on the squad) with a team-high 11 doubles, one triple and one home run while driving in a team-best 31 runs and scored 23 times.
In the circle, she posted a 5-4 record with a 1.81 ERA. In 119 2/3 innings pitched, Palmer allowed 52 runs (31 earned) on 57 hits while walking 53 and striking out 196.
Hannah Hackworth was the lone Red Devil chosen to the first-team.
The pitcher-infielder batted a team-best .434 with three doubles, a team-high three triples and a team-best six home runs while driving in 16. She also scored a team-high-tying 26 runs.
In the circle, Hackworth went 3-2 with two saves while posting a 3.47 ERA. In 34 1/3 innings pitched, the John A. Logan College-signee struck out 43 hitters.
Floyd’s Kylie Franks, Jeff’s Bailey Shafer and New Albany’s Anderson Hall garnered honorable mention.
Franks, a junior infielder and Purdue-commit, hit .464 with a team-best 12 doubles and two home runs while driving in 23 runs and scoring a team-high-tying 36 runs and stealing 18 bases.
Shafer, a junior infielder-pitcher, batted .389 with two doubles and two homers while driving in 16 runs and scoring 11. In the pitching circle, the right-hander was 5-3 with a 4.38 earned-run average. In 54 1/3 innings pitched, she allowed 46 runs (34 earned) on 77 hits while walking 12 and striking out 28.
Hall, a freshman catcher-infielder, hit .341 with four doubles and a team-best two home runs while driving in 26 and scoring 20 times.
The complete teams are listed below.
.
ALL-HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
First team: Braxton McCauley, Ava Ratliff & Annie Waggoner (Bedford NL); Kaylee Cole & Makenzie Foster (Columbus East); Taylor Chumbley, Peyton Drummond & Lavin Osborne (Floyd Central); Hannah Hackworth (Jeffersonville); Ava Brewer & Cheyenne Palmer (New Albany); Mackenzie Matern & Delaynee McCreary (Jennings County); Kendrick Sterling & Kynadee Warner (Seymour).
Honorable mention: Kylie Franks (Floyd Central); Bailey Shafer (Jeffersonville); Anderson Hall (New Albany); Aliza Jewell (BNL); Adison Ross (Columbus East); Camryn Sterling (Seymour).
Final standings: BNL 6-0, Floyd Central 5-1, Seymour 4-2, Jeffersonville 3-3, New Albany 2-4, Columbus East 1-5, Jennings County 0-6.
Coach of the Year: Brad Gilbert (Bedford NL).
.
3 DRAGONS, 2 PIRATES CHOSEN ALL-MSC
Three players from Silver Creek and two from Charlestown recently received first-team All-Mid-Southern Conference honors.
The three Dragons selected were junior Hallie Foley, junior Izzy Sad and freshman Lily Allen.
The pair of Pirates were Gaither and Addison Smith.
Smith, a sophomore second baseman-catcher-outfielder, hit .389 with four doubles and a team-high nine triples while driving in 24 and scoring 31 runs.
Creek also had a pair of honorable mention selections in sophomore Reese Decker and freshman Audra Gibson.
Charlestown freshman Hannah Burns also received honorable mention. The pitcher-shortstop hit .329 with seven doubles, four triples and a home run while driving in 18 and scoring 22 times. In the circle, the right-hander went 8-4 with two saves and a 3.50 ERA. In 86 innings pitched, she allowed 43 earned runs on 82 hits while walking 30 and striking out 112.
The complete teams are listed below.
.
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First team: Bella Gerlach, Jaiden Cantrell & Bailey Orme (Corydon Central); Lauren Mayer, Abbey Martin & Haley Thomas (Scottsburg); Hallie Foley, Izzy Sad & Lily Allen (Silver Creek); Emily Singleton & Erin Singleton (Brownstown Central); Savanna Gaither & Addison Smith (Charlestown); Maleah Blevins & Anna Trueblood (Eastern); Cassie Walls (Salem); Shelby Smith (North Harrison); Rylie Buchanan (Austin).
Honorable mention: Avery Adams & Addison Leonard (Corydon Central); Hailey Schafer & Morgan Pool (Scottsburg); Audra Gibson & Reese Decker (Silver Creek); Kelsey Schneider (Brownstown Central); Hannah Burns (Charlestown); Natalie Blevins & Gabrielle Hypes (Salem); Chloe Shewmaker (North Harrison).
.
2 HORNETS, 2 MUSTANGS, 4 BRAVES SELECTED ALL-SAC
Two players each from Henryville and New Washington, along with four from Borden, were recently selected to the All-Southern Athletic Conference squad.
Henryville sophomore Peyton Steward topped the team, being named the league’s Most Outstanding Player.
Joining Steward was her freshman teammate Allie McAfee.
New Washington was represented by senior Summer Raines and sophomore Liberty Griffin.
The Braves’ quartet was comprised of Reagan Loy, Emily Schottelkotte, Hailey Hurst and Caitlyn Cook.
Loy, a freshman catcher-second baseman-outfielder, hit .375 with two doubles while driving in nine runs. She also scored a team-high 25 times and stole a team-best 16 bases.
Schottelkotte, a sophomore pitcher-first baseman-outfielder, hit .426 (second on the team) with four doubles and two home runs while driving in 14 runs and scoring 15. She also stole 11 bases. In the circle the left-hander went 8-8 with a 3.09 ERA. In 115 2/3 innings pitched, she allowed 82 runs (51 earned) on 100 hits while walking 39 and fanning 183.
Hurst, a junior, hit .326 with two doubles and nine RBIs while scoring 13 times.
Cook, a senior outfielder, batted .264 with three doubles while driving in 10 runs and scoring 18 times.
The complete teams are listed below.
.
ALL-SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
First team: Peyton Steward & Allie McAfee (Henryville); Liberty Griffin & Summer Raines (New Washington); Reagan Loy, Emily Schottelkotte, Hailey Hurst & Caitlyn Cook (Borden); Morgan Sonner, Ava Kerr & Marissa Elder (Lanesville)
Most Outstanding Player: Peyton Steward (Henryville).
Coach of the Year: Amanda Raine (Henryville).
Final standings: Henryville 4-0, Borden 2-2, Lanesville 2-2, New Washington 1-3, South Central 1-3.