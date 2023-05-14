SCOTTSBURG — Jeffersonville took home the team title in Saturday’s Scottsburg Invitational.
The Red Devils blanked Eastern 7-0 in the first game before outlasting Class 4A No. 14 Evansville North 3-1 in the final.
Against the Musketeers, Jeff scored a single run in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth en route to victory.
Brookelyn Miles led the Red Devils at the plate. The junior went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs while scoring four times.
Seniors Bailey Shafer and Emma Eaton added two hits apiece. Shafer went 2-for-4 with a double while Eaton was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Shafer also picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three hits while fanning five in the complete-game victory.
In the final, the Red Devils took the early lead with one run in the bottom of the first. They added two more in the sixth before the Huskies scored once in the seventh.
Jeff (15-11) is scheduled to host Class A No. 6 Lanesville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SCOTTSBURG INVITATIONAL
Saturday
JEFFERSONVILLE 7, EASTERN 0
Eastern 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Jeffersonville 103 201 X — 7 12 1
W — Bailey Shafer. L — Sidney Patton. 2B — Anna Trueblood (E), Aubrey Cannon (J), Shafer (J). HR — Brookelyn Miles (J).
NEW ALBANY CELEBRATES SENIOR DAY WITH SWEEP
NEW ALBANY — New Albany celebrated its Senior Day with a sweep of Orleans on Saturday at Mt. Tabor.
The host Bulldogs won the first game 7-0 before taking the second 10-0 in five innings.
In the opener, Cheyenne Palmer tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout while striking out 15 in the circle for the win.
Candace Meyer led New Albany at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Kaylee DeMuth added two hits, including a double, while Palmer helped her own cause with a pair of RBIs. Additionally, Reese Raymond touched home a trio of times for the ‘Dogs.
In the second game, Eavie Smith tossed an abbreviated, complete-game one-hitter while walking three and striking out seven.
Palmer and Ava Brewer led the 10-hit attack for New Albany, which scored once in the first before tallying five times in the fourth and four times in the fifth.
Palmer went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while scoring once. Brewer was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI while touching home twice.
New Albany is scheduled to visit Mitchell at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
NEW ALBANY 7, ORLEANS 0
Orleans 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
New Albany 013 201 X — 7 10 0
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — Abel. 2B — Abel (O), Kaylee DeMuth (NA), Candace Meyer (NA).
NEW ALBANY 10, ORLEANS 0
Orleans 000 00 — 0 1 4
New Albany 100 54 — 10 10 0
W — Eavie Smith. L — Abel. 2B — Ayanna DeLuna (NA). 3B — Ava Brewer (NA). HR — Palmer (NA).
FLOYD GOES 0-2
LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central went 0-2 against a pair of top-ranked teams Saturday at the University of Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium.
Louisville Ballard, the No. 1 team in Kentucky, defeated the Highlanders 5-2 in their first game. In its second, Class 4A No. 1 Roncalli downed Floyd 7-2.
In the opener, the Bruins scored one run in the first frame before adding three in the third and one in the fourth. The Highlanders rallied for two runs in the sixth, but they weren’t enough.
Peyton Drummond led Floyd Central at the plate, going 3-for-4. Freshman Breleigh Lockhart drove in both of the Highlanders’ runs.
In the circle, Ballard pitcher Brooke Gray allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking one and fanning 14 in the victory.
In Floyd’s second game, both teams scored a single run in the first inning before the Royals tallied two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth en route to victory.
Kylie Franks led the Highlanders at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Floyd Central (22-7), which visited Lanesville on Monday, is scheduled to visit Borden on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE BALLARD 5, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Lou. Ballard 103 100 0 — 5 10 1
Floyd Central 000 002 0 — 2 7 2
W — Brooke Gray. L — Emory Waterbury. 2B — Macy McCoy (LB), Lilli Koch (LB), Kylie Franks (FC), Breleigh Lockhart (FC).
RONCALLI 7, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Roncalli 100 240 0 — 7
Floyd Central 101 000 0 — 2
W — K. Rothrock. L — Emmy Miller. 2B — Rothrock (R), Anna Dressman (R). 3B — Carley Keller (R). HR — Dressman (R). Records — Roncalli 22-3-1, Floyd Central 22-7.
PANTHERS EDGE PIRATES
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County downed Charlestown 3-2 Saturday.
The Panthers took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Pirates plated a run in the third and another in the top of the fifth to tie the game. Jennings County, however, answered in the bottom of the fifth to win the game.
Ashlynn Sawyer had half of Charlestown's four hits, including a double.
Charlestown (17-8) is scheduled to host Henryville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
JENNINGS COUNTY 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Charlestown 001 010 0 — 2 4 3
Jennings Co. 200 010 X — 3 3 1
W — M. Matern. L — Hannah Burns. 2B — Mia Long (CH), Ashlynn Sawyer (CH). 3B — Matern (JC), Taylor Mowery (JC). Records — Charlestown 17-8, Jennings County 12-13.
SHINERS TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Rising Sun rolled to a 17-3 five-inning win at New Washington on Saturday.
The Shiners scored four runs in the first, two in the second, eight in the third and three in the fourth. The Mustangs tallied once in the third and twice in the fourth in defeat.
New Washington (3-14), which visited Eastern on Monday, is scheduled to visit Providence at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
