NEW ALBANY — A seven-run sixth inning propelled host New Albany to a 7-3 win over Class 3A No. 10 Scottsburg in high school softball action Friday evening at Mt. Tabor.
The Warriorettes scored the game’s first run in the third inning before the Bulldogs’ big frame. Scottsburg tallied two runs in the top of the seventh, but they weren’t enough.
Cheyenne Palmer led New Albany to victory. In the circle, the senior allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out seven in the complete-game victory. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles while driving in a pair of runs.
Freshman Candace Meyer added two hits while junior Autumn Gullett added a triple and knocked in a pair of runs.
.
NEW ALBANY 7, SCOTTSBURG 3
Scottsburg 001 000 2 — 3 7 0
New Albany 000 007 X — 7 8 3
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — M. Buckle. 2B — Palmer (NA) 2, A. Martin (S). 3B — Autumn Gullett (NA).
