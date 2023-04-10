AUSTIN — Sami Mattingly's two-run tie-breaking triple in the top of the ninth inning helped lift New Washington to a 14-11 win — its first of the season — at Austin on Saturday.
Braeanna Billups went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead the Mustangs’ 20-hit attack. In addition to Billups, Mattingly, Liberty Griffin, Ava Giltner, Alyssa Wheatley and Izzy Ford had multiple hits in the win. Giltner and Griffin homered.
Griffin also picked up the win in the circle. She fanned five in the complete-game victory.
DRAGONS WIN A PAIR
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Silver Creek swept a pair of games from Henderson County (Ky.) on Saturday in the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic.
The Dragons edged the Colonels 7-6 in the first game before taking the second 10-4.
Silver Creek (12-3), which visited Charlestown on Monday, is scheduled to visit Eastern at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
GENERALS PICK UP 1ST WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville split a doubleheader against Forest Park on Saturday.
The Rangers took the first game 10-4 before the Generals battled back to win the second 5-3. It was the first victory of the season for Clarksville.
In the first contest, an eight-run first inning propelled Forest Park to a five-inning win.
In the second game, a four-run second lifted the Generals to the victory.
Clarksville (1-4) is scheduled to host Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.
OWLS OUST JEFF
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour outslugged Jeffersonville for an 11-6 win Saturday.
The Red Devils, who outhit the Owls 11-10, led 6-1 through 2 1/2 innings before the Owls scored six times in the bottom of the third, once in the fourth and three in the sixth en route to victory.
Emma Borders led Jeff at the plate. The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Emma Eaton, Aubrey Cannon and Bethany Clarke added two hits apiece. Eaton went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Cannon was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Clarke went 2-for-4 with a double.
Jeff (5-3, 0-1), which visited Providence on Monday night, is slated to host Madison at 7 p.m. tonight. Prior to the game, the school will host a dedication for David K. Hatfield Stadium.
FLOYD GOES 1-1
BROWNSBURG — Floyd Central split a pair of games in a round robin at Brownsburg on Saturday.
In their first game the Class 4A No. 10 Highlanders blanked South Dearborn 4-0 before the host Bulldogs beat them 7-4 in their second.
In the opener, freshman pitcher Emmy Miller tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout while walking one and fanning four. Miller also helped her own cause at the plate with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Also for Floyd, Kylie Franks added two hits, including a double, while driving in a run.
In the second game, Brownsburg got off to a fast start, scoring thrice in the first and twice in the second and third frames. The Highlanders scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, but they weren’t enough.
Taylor Chumbley led Floyd at the plate. The senior accounted for half of the Highlanders’ four hits while driving in a run. Carsyn Hildreth and Emory Waterbury also added an RBI apiece.
Floyd Central (10-3) is scheduled to host New Albany at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.