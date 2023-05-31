HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: North holds off Floyd

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central fought to the final out Wednesday night. Ultimately, however, the Highlanders couldn’t overcome an early five-run deficit.
Visiting Evansville North held off Floyd for a 5-4 win in a Class 4A regional championship game.
“I really feel like we just ran out of time,” Highlanders head coach Sean Payne said afterward.
The Huskies (25-3) advance to face No. 1 Roncalli (29-3-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal of the Center Grove Semistate.
Wednesday was North’s second win of the season at Floyd Central (26-8). On April 15, the Huskies triumphed 5-1 on the Highlanders’ home field. In that game, North built a 5-0 lead through four innings and got a strong pitching performance from Maci Warner.
The rematch, which was delayed 30 minutes at the start due to thunder and lightning in the area, followed a similar script.
The Huskies tallied two runs in the top of the second to take the early lead.
They increased their advantage to 5-0 in the third, when Alyssa Wilke reached on a two-out error and Warner singled up the middle before Jinnis Gerth hit an Emory Waterbury offering over the fence for a three-run homer.
Warner, a senior right-hander, held the Highlanders in check through the first four frames.
“Warner did a great job,” Payne said. “She was throwing her drop ball, which we didn’t see the first time around so much. She was throwing that pretty effectively. We had to make an adjustment there in the fifth inning. We just worked on staying connected a little better and just trying to elevate the ball, and that’s when the line-drives started coming.”
In the home half of the fifth, Floyd finally broke through against Warner. Addy Ware and Peyton Drummond delivered back-to-back 1-out singles before Kylie Franks drove them both in with a stand-up double to the wall.
The score remained 5-2 until the bottom of the seventh, when Floyd finished with a flourish.
With one out, Ware tripled off the wall in left field. She scored a short time later on a bloop single to left by Drummond, who ended up at second on the play.
After Franks popped out, Drummond advanced to third on a Warner wild pitch to Taylor Chumbley. Drummond scored on another wild throw by Warner moments later to make it 5-4 before Chumbley continued the Highlanders’ rally with a double to left field.
With two outs, Floyd senior Kate Satkoski quickly fell behind 0-2 in the count to Warner before battling back. After a pair of balls, Satkoski — who came in tied for the team lead in doubles (10) and homers (nine) — lined a 2-2 pitch down the left-field line. The ball, however, twisted foul.
“It was just about 3 feet short,” Payne said. “That was a heck of a hit Kate had. I thought we had it there.”
After drawing another ball, the game ended with Warner striking out Satkoski on a 3-2 pitch.
“If we would’ve had one more (inning) we would’ve got that, but we were just 3 feet short,” Payne said.
The loss ended a season that included Floyd’s first outright Hoosier Hills Conference title since 2018 and its first sectional championship since 2017.
“It was a great season,” Payne said. “We had a two-week spell where we lost a couple games here locally, against North and Brownsburg, but we were one win away from tying what we believe is the school record for wins. We did a lot of really good things and saw a lot of improvement through the year. Obviously we wanted to win this one, and we felt we were capable. As a whole, the season was very successful. I’m very proud to coach this group.”
The defeat also ended the careers of Floyd’s six seniors — Franks, Waterbury, Satkoski, Lexie Davenport and Lilly DeSpain.
“Tremendous group,” Payne said. “We have a young team with 10 freshmen. Those six seniors are some of the best leaders I’ve ever seen. The mark that they’ve left on the program is going to go beyond this year because these sophomores and juniors have now seen what leadership does look like. I’ll forever be thankful for coaching them. Not only are they great ballplayers, they’re better people with great parents. We’ll miss them.”
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL REGIONAL
EVANSVILLE NORTH 5, FLOYD CENTRAL 4
Evans. North 023 000 0 — 5 7 0
Floyd Central 000 020 2 — 4 8 1
W — Maci Warner. L — Waterbury. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). 3B — Addy Ware (FC). HR — Jinnis Gerth (EN). Records — Evansville North 25-3, Floyd Central 26-8.