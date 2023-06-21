HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL NOTEBOOK: Five locals receive All-State recognition

Five local players have received statewide recognition for their play this past season.
Floyd Central senior Kylie Franks was a first-team All-State selection by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana while New Albany senior Cheyenne Palmer, Floyd Central junior Peyton Drummond and Silver Creek sophomore Lily Allen were second-team picks. Additionally, Charlestown sophomore Hannah Burns garnered third-team honors.
Franks finished the season with a .382 batting average for the Highlanders, who won their first sectional title in six years. She tallied 10 doubles, a team-high-tying nine home runs and a team-best 55 RBIs while scoring 34 runs. Defensively, the shortstop had a team-high 65 assists.
Franks, who has signed with Purdue University, will suit up for the South in this Saturday’s SCAI All-Star doubleheader.
Palmer had a huge season at the plate and in the circle for the Bulldogs, who lost to Floyd in the Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional final.
At the plate, she topped the team in batting average (.460), doubles (10), home runs (nine) and RBIs (36) while scoring 25 runs.
In the circle, the right-hander went 11-4 with a 2.63 earned-run average. Over 103 2/3 innings pitched, she allowed 64 runs (39 earned) on 107 hits while walking 40 and striking out 126.
Palmer has signed to play softball and volleyball at Coker University in South Carolina.
Drummond hit a team-best .495 for the Highlanders. The Indiana University-commit had six doubles, a home run and 16 RBIs while scoring 30 runs and stealing a team-high 47 bases. The outfielder finished with a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Allen, a shortstop, batted .368 with a team-best 46 hits and 25 stolen bases for the Dragons, who won Class 3A sectional and regional titles.
Burns, a pitcher-infielder, was solid at the plate and in the circle for the Pirates, who posted a 19-9 record. At the plate, she batted .395 with six doubles, a team-high four triples, a team-best four homers and a team-high 26 RBIs while scoring a team-leading 33 runs. In the circle, the right-hander went 10-6 with two saves while posting a 2.23 ERA. Over 109 2/3 innings pitched, she allowed 58 runs (35 earned) on 101 hits while walking 25 and fanning 150.
6 HIGHLANDERS, 3 'DOGS, 3 DEVILS NAMED ALL-HHC
Four players from league-champion Floyd Central, two from New Albany and one from Jeffersonville were recently selected to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference first team. The Highlanders also had two honorable mention selections, as did the Red Devils, while the Bulldogs had one.
The Floyd first-team foursome was made up of Franks, Drummond and seniors Kate Satkoski and Emory Waterbury.
Satkoski batted .411 with 10 doubles, a triple, a team-high-tying nine home runs and 29 RBIs while scoring 32 times and swiping 21 bases. The outfielder, who has signed with the University of Southern Indiana, also posted a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Waterbury, who pitched and hit for the Highlanders, went 16-6 with a 2.02 ERA in the circle. Over 107 2/3 innings pitched, she allowed 51 runs (31 earned) on 109 hits while walking 21 and striking out 77. At the plate, the McKendree University-signee hit .275 with four doubles, eight homers and 22 RBIs.
Also for Floyd, senior Taylor Chumbley and freshman Addy Ware were honorable mention selections.
Chumbley batted .340 with 11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs with 33 RBIs while touching home 22 times. The catcher, who has signed with Appalachian State, also had a .994 fielding percentage.
Ware batted .462 and topped the team with 54 hits, including three doubles, two triples and a homer. She also scored a team-leading 50 runs while swiping 30 bases.
Floyd bench boss Sean Payne was also selected as the league's Coach of the Year.
New Albany was represented on the first-team by Palmer and senior Reese Raymond while fellow senior Ava Brewer was an honorable mention selection.
Raymond batted .360 with three doubles, a triple and 15 RBIs while scoring a team-best 36 runs.
Brewer batted .353 with two doubles and two triples while scoring 29 times.
Jeff was represented by junior Brookelyn Miles on the first-team while senior Bailey Shafer and freshman Aubrey Cannon were honorable mention picks.
Miles batted .382 with eight doubles and two triples while topping the team in homers (eight) and RBIs (33). She also scored a team-best 37 runs and stole a team-leading 23 bases.
Shafer, meanwhile, pitched and hit for the Red Devils. At the plate, she batted .340 with a team-high-tying nine doubles, three homers and 19 RBIs. She also scored 11 times. In the circle, she went 8-5 with two saves while posting a 4.40 ERA. Over 76 1/3 innings pitched, she allowed 62 runs (48 earned) on 91 hits while walking 21 and fanning 53.
Cannon hit a team-best .465 with a team-high-tying nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBIs while scoring 33 times.
.
ALL-HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
First team: Kylie Franks, Peyton Drummond, Kate Satkoski & Emory Waterbury (Floyd Central); Annie Waggoner, Braxton McCauley, Aliza Jewell & Ava Ratliff (Bedford NL); Cheyenne Palmer & Reese Raymond (New Albany); Kenzie Foster & Kaylee Cole (Columbus East); Mackenzie Matern (Jennings County); Brookelyn Miles (Jeffersonville); Abby Followell (Seymour).
Honorable mention: Taylor Chumbley & Addy Ware (Floyd Central); Ava Brewer (New Albany); Bailey Shafer & Aubrey Cannon (Jeffersonville).
Coach of the Year: Sean Payne (Floyd Central).
Final standings: Floyd Central 6-0, Bedford NL 5-1, New Albany 4-2, Seymour 3-3, Columbus East 2-5, Jeffersonville 1-5, Jennings County 1-5.
.
5 DRAGONS, 3 PIRATES CHOSEN ALL-MSC
Five players from Silver Creek and three from Charlestown recently received All-Mid-Southern Conference honors.
Three Dragons — Allen, senior Hallie Foley and senior Macy Ferrell — were selected to the first team while seniors Carsyn Sidebottom and Izzy Sad garnered honorable mention.
Foley was a standout in the circle for Silver Creek. The right-hander went 17-4 with a 2.31 ERA. Over 142 innings pitched, the IU Southeast-signee only walked 18 while fanning 157.
Ferrell, a catcher, batted .354 with a team-high eight home runs.
Sad, an outfielder, batted .384 while recording 43 hits and 44 RBIs.
Sidebottom was a defensive standout in centerfield for the Dragons, who won their sixth straight MSC title.
Two Pirates — Burns and junior Addison Smith — were selected to the MSC first team while sophomore Aiden Stewart received honorable mention.
Smith batted a team-best .425 with 10 doubles, three triples and 16 RBIs while scoring 25 runs.
Stewart hit .422 with eight doubles and 21 RBis while touching home 12 times.
.
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First team: Lily Allen, Hallie Foley & Macy Ferrell (Silver Creek); Rylee May & Kelsey Schneider (Brownstown Central); Abbey Martin & Morgan Pool (Scottsburg); Jaiden Cantrell & Avery Adams (Corydon Central); Hannah Burns & Addison Smith (Charlestown); Maleah Blevins & Kylie Batt (Eastern); Gabrielle Hypes & Kenadie Garloch (Salem); Chloee Shewmaker (North Harrison); Rylie Buchanan (Austin).
Honorable mention: Carsyn Sidebottom & Izzy Sad (Silver Creek); Kyndle Huddleston & Olivia Justice (Brownstown); Hailey Schafer & Myca Buckel (Scottsburg); Addy Branham (Corydon Central); Aiden Stewart (Charlestown); Bracie Jackson (Eastern); Cassie Wells (Salem); Kendall Christie (North Harrison).
Final standings: Silver Creek 7-1, Scottsburg 6-2, Brownstown Central 6-2, Charlestown 5-3, Corydon Central 5-3, Salem 3-5, Eastern 3-5, North Harrison 1-7, Austin 0-8.
.
3 BRAVES, 3 HORNETS, 2 MUSTANGS PICKED ALL-SAC
Three players from Borden and Henryville, along with two from New Washington, were recently selected to the All-Southern Athletic Conference squad.
The trio of Braves were junior Grace Gentry, freshman Emma Hart and senior Emily Cissell.
Gentry batted .361 with four doubles and five RBIs while scoring 15 runs and stealing a team-best 13 bases.
Hart helped Borden both at the plate and in the circle. Hart hit .361 with four doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs while scoring a team-best 16 runs. In the circle, she posted a 4-2 record with a 4.59 ERA. In 53 1/3 innings pitched, she allowed 45 runs (35 earned) on 41 hits while walking 11 and striking out 69.
Cissell batted .375 with six doubles, a triple and a team-high 19 RBIs while scoring 13 runs.
The three Hornets recognized were sophomore Mylee Marcum, junior Peyton Steward and sophomore Addison Foley.
The two Mustangs honored were juniors Alyssa Wheatley and Braeanna Billups.
Wheatley hit .278 with eight RBIs while Billups batted a team-best .540 with four doubles, three triples, a team-high five homers and a team-leading 28 RBIs while scoring a team-best 28 times.
.
ALL-SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
First team: Quinlynn Cunningham (Lanesville), Brooklyn Albers (Lanesville), Grace Gentry (Borden), Morgan Sonner (Lanesville), Alyssa Wheatley (New Washington), Mylee Marcum (Henryville), Payton Steward (Henryville), Ellie Schneider (Lanesville), Emma Hart (Borden), Emily Cissell (Borden), Addison Foley (Henryville), Braeanna Billups (New Washington), Felicity Cunningham (Lanesville).
Most Outstanding Player: Quinlynn Cunningham.
Coach of the Year: Steve Sonner (Lanesville).
Final standings: Lanesville 4-0, Borden 3-1, Henryville 2-2, New Washington 1-3, Crothersville 0-4.