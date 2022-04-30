NEW ALBANY — Cheyenne Palmer pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 15 in New Albany's 10-0 five-inning victory over visiting Salem on Friday night.
The Bulldogs scored single runs in the first and second frames before tallying two in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Freshman Anderson Hall and junior Ava Brewer led New Albany at the plate. Hall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home twice. Brewer was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice.
Palmer and Kaylee DeMuth added two hits apiece. Palmer was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. DeMuth was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while touching home once.
Reese Raymond scored twice while Ayanna Deluna drove in two.
The Bulldogs (8-7) are scheduled to host Henryville at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the first game of the New Albany Invitational. Lanesville will take on Trinity Lutheran in the second game at noon. The consolation is slated for 2:30 p.m. while the final is set for 4:30 p.m.
NEW ALBANY 10, SALEM 0
Salem 000 00 — 0 2 6
New Albany 112 42 — 10 15 1
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — K. Sexton. 2B — Kaylee DeMuth (NA), Palmer (NA), Vanessa Burns (NA), Ava Brewer (NA).
