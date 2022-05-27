HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Palmer leads 'Dogs past Panthers

FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany got another sterling performance from Cheyenne Palmer to earn a spot in Saturday’s Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional championship.
The junior pitched and hit the Bulldogs to a 5-2 win over Jennings County in Friday night’s first semifinal. In the circle, Palmer struck out 13 over six innings to earn the win. At the plate, she went 4-for-4 for New Albany, which rallied from an early deficit.
The Bulldogs (16-9) will face either fifth-ranked Bedford North Lawrence or the host Highlanders in Saturday’s final.
The Stars led Floyd 2-1 after three innings Friday night when the game was halted by rain. Play will be resumed at noon Saturday. The championship will begin three hours after the completion of that contest.
‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
New Albany and Palmer fell behind 2-0 in the first inning of Friday’s opener thanks to Alexis Carson’s two-run homer that grazed the top of the fence in left field on its way out. Delaynee McCreary scored in front of Carson for the Panthers (9-19).
Palmer settled down, and settled in, after that.
During one stretch in the middle of the game, she struck out seven straight Jennings batters.
“She just kept hitting her spots and made them miss,” New Albany coach Brookelyn Visker said of Palmer, who allowed five hits while walking only one. “She did a really good job of bearing down.”
With Palmer in a groove, the Bulldogs started to score some runs of their own.
In the bottom of the first, Palmer led off with a double and eventually scored from third base after the Panthers’ right fielder dropped a fly ball.
New Albany added three more in the bottom of the third to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. First, senior Vanessa Burns came through with an RBI-single to right field. Later, Elizabeth Baxley drilled a two-run single to center, scoring Ayanna DeLuna and Burns.
In the bottom of the fourth, ‘Dogs came up with three straight singles to add one to their lead.
“We were able to settle down and get some key hits,” Visker said. “I just kept asking the girls to have quality at-bats.”
In addition to Palmer’s 4-for-4 effort at the plate, Burns, Brewer and Deluna added two hits apiece.
STARS LEAD FLOYD
In the nightcap, both teams used the long ball to score early runs.
BNL’s Carsyn Alvey hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Floyd’s Lavin Osborne hit a solo homer to cut the Stars’ lead in half.
A steady rain then started to fall and progressively got heavier in the third inning.
.
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL
Friday’s first semifinal
NEW ALBANY 5, JENNINGS COUNTY 2
Jennings Co. 200 000 0 — 2 5 3
New Albany 103 100 X — 5 12 0
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — MacKenzie Matern. 2B — Palmer (NA), Vanessa Burns (NA), Delaynee McCreary (JC). HR — Alexis Carson (JC). Records — Jennings County 9-19, New Albany 16-9.