CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown outlasted New Albany for a 5-4 win Monday evening.
The two teams were tied 1-al through two before the Bulldogs edged ahead by one in the top of the third. The Pirates responded with two in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.
New Albany answered with two in the fourth before the Pirates countered with two in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Addison Smith, Mattie May and Karly Byrnes had two hits apiece to lead Charlestown at the plate. Smith tripled, had an RBI and scored a run while May doubled twice and drove in one.
Savannah Gaither picked up the win in the circle. She allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out three. Freshman Hannah Burns allowed only one hit while walking one and fanning three over the final three frames.
Cheyenne Palmer, Anderson Hall and Reese Raymond had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Raymond tripled while Palmer touched home twice.
Eavie Smith absorbed the loss. She allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits while walking two in four frames. Palmer walked one and struck out five of the final two innings.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, NEW ALBANY 4
New Albany 101 200 0 — 4 7 1
Charlestown 012 200 X — 5 9 6
W — Savannah Gaither. L — Eavie Smith. 2B — Mattie May (C) 2. 3B — Reese Raymond (NA), Addison Smith (C). Records — New Albany 4-5, Charlestown 5-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.