CHARLESTOWN — A pair of four-run innings propelled Charlestown to an 8-6 victory over visiting Henryville in its regular-season finale Wednesday evening.
The Hornets took the early lead with one run in the top of the first before the Pirates plated four in the bottom of the inning.
Charlestown scored four more times in the sixth to increase its lead to 8-1 before Henryville rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh.
Hannah Burns picked up the win in the circle. The freshman allowed four unearned runs on three hits while striking out six over six innings. Savannah Gaither allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while walking one and striking out one in the seventh.
Both also paced the Pirates at the plate. Burns was 2-for-3 while scoring a run while Gaither went 2-for-3 with a home run — her sixth, which ties the program's single-season record — while scoring twice.
The Pirates (16-8) are scheduled to face Salem at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional.
.
CHARLESTOWN 8, HENRYVILLE 6
Henryville 100 000 5 — 6 4 2
Charlestown 400 004 X — 8 6 6
W — Hannah Burns. L — Mary Crick. 2B — Mylee Marcum (H). HR — Savannah Gaither (C).
