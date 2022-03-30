HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Red Devils beat Braves

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville beat Borden 7-2 in the Red Devils' home-opener Tuesday afternoon.
Jeff tallied two runs in the fourth and fifth innings before plating three in the sixth. The Braves, meanwhile, plated single runs in the fourth and sixth frames.
Emma Borders led the Red Devils to victory. The freshman went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Then in the circle, she allowed one earned run on four hits while walking none and striking out nine in the complete-game effort.
Andrea Durbin and Elliot Mays, who homered, added two RBIs apiece for Jeff (3-1).
Emily Schottelkotte absorbed the loss for the Braves (0-1) in their season-opener. The sophomore left-hander allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out seven in a complete-game effort.
Borden 000 101 0 — 2 4 2
Jeffersonville 000 223 X — 7 7 2
W — Emma Borders. L — Emily Schottelkotte. 2B — Borders (J). 3B — Hannah Hackworth (J). HR — Elliot Mays (J).