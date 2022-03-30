 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Red Devils beat Braves

boj1a.jpg

Jeffersonville freshman Emma Borders delivers a pitch during the Red Devils' 7-2 victory over visiting Borden on Tuesday afternoon. In the circle, Borders allowed one earned run on four hits while walking none and striking out nine in the complete-game effort. 

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville beat Borden 7-2 in the Red Devils' home-opener Tuesday afternoon. 

Jeff tallied two runs in the fourth and fifth innings before plating three in the sixth. The Braves, meanwhile, plated single runs in the fourth and sixth frames. 

boj2.jpg

Borden sophomore Emily Schottelkotte delivers a pitch during the Braves' 7-2 loss at Jeffersonville on Tuesday afternoon. 

Emma Borders led the Red Devils to victory. The freshman went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Then in the circle, she allowed one earned run on four hits while walking none and striking out nine in the complete-game effort. 

Andrea Durbin and Elliot Mays, who homered, added two RBIs apiece for Jeff (3-1). 

boj3.jpg

Jeffersonville senior Hannah Hackworth avoids a pitch from Borden's Emily Schottelkotte during the Red Devils' 7-2 victory over the visiting Braves on Tuesday afternoon. 

Emily Schottelkotte absorbed the loss for the Braves (0-1) in their season-opener. The sophomore left-hander allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out seven in a complete-game effort. 

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 7, BORDEN 2

Borden               000     101     0 — 2 4 2

Jeffersonville     000     223     X — 7 7 2 

     W — Emma Borders. L — Emily Schottelkotte. 2B — Borders (J). 3B — Hannah Hackworth (J). HR — Elliot Mays (J). 

boj4.jpg

Jeffersonville players gather together between innings. 

