BROWNSTOWN — Visiting Jeffersonville downed Brownstown Central 6-2 Saturday.
The Red Devils got off to a good start, scoring once in the first and twice in the second to go up 3-0. The Braves scored once in the third, but Jeff answered back with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. Brownstown scored once in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Bailey Shafer led the way for the Red Devils. The senior picked up the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on nine hits while walking two and fanning four in the complete-game effort. She also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Freshman Aubrey Cannon added two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Brookelyn Miles homered for the Red Devils.
Jeff is scheduled to host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 6, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 2
Jeffersonville 120 021 0 — 6 8 1
Brownstown 001 000 1 — 2 9 0
W — Bailey Shafer. L — Rylee May. 2B — Aubrey Cannon (J), May (BC), Olivia Justice (BC). HR — Brookelyn Miles (J). Records — Jeffersonville 12-9, Brownstown Central 12-7.
.
DRAGONS GO 1-1, ‘DOGS 0-2
EVANSVILLE — Silver Creek went 1-1 and New Albany 0-2 in Saturday’s Evansville North Invitational.
The Dragons defeated Evansville Mater Dei 10-3 in the first game of the day before the host Huskies outlasted Creek 9-8 in nine innings.
Mater Dei blanked the Bulldogs 10-0 before Evansville North downed New Albany 6-1.
Silver Creek (19-8) is scheduled to visit Brownstown Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday while New Albany (11-7) is slated to visit Jeffersonville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
.
EVANSVILLE NORTH 6, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
Evans. North 302 010 X — 6 4 1
W — Isabelle Davenport. L — Cheyenne Palmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.