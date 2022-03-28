LOUISVILLE — Jeffersonville went 1-1 at Louisville's Mercy Academy to begin its season Saturday.
The Red Devils rolled to a 15-0 win over Grayson County (Ky.) in their first game before the host Jaguars defeated them 19-9.
In the win over Grayson, Jeff scored a single run in the second inning before tallying three in the third, seven in the fourth and four in the fifth in the five-inning victory.
Bailey Shafer and Emma Borders had three hits apiece to lead the Red Devils' 14-hit attack. Shafer went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while scoring once. Borders was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI while scoring twice.
Brookelyn Miles, Abby Chandler and Hannah Hackworth added two hits apiece. Chandler had a triple and three RBIs while Hackworth went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in addition to scoring three runs.
Miles, Ally Young and Abby Perissi also scored two runs apiece.
That proved to be more than enough offense for Shafer. The junior allowed three hits while walking one and striking out three in the complete-game victory in the circle.
In the second game the Red Devils hit five home runs, but they weren't enough as host Mercy downed them 19-9 in six innings.
Chandler went 3-for-3 with three homers and five RBIs while Emma Eaton was 3-for-4 with two solo home runs. Miles added three hits while scoring twice. Young also had a pair of singles and an RBI.
JEFFERSONVILLE 15, GRAYSON COUNTY (KY.) 0
Jeffersonville 013 74 — 15 14 1
Grayson Co. 000 00 — 0 3 1
W — Bailey Shafer. 2B — Shafer (J), Emma Borders (J). 3B — Abby Chandler (J). HR — Hannah Hackworth (J).
MERCY ACADEMY 19, JEFFERSONVILLE 9
Jeffersonville 031 212 — 9 13 0
Mercy Acad. 406 207 — 19 20 2
W — Maya Merrill. L — Borders. 2B — Hackworth (J), Molly Meagher (M) 2, Merrill (M), Peyton Arnold (M), Dakota Burke (M), Ava Reinhart (M). HR — Chandler (J) 3, Emma Eaton (J) 2, Merrill (M), Kaden Dunlap (M). Records — Jeffersonville 1-1, Mercy Academy 4-0.
