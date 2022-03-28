FERN CREEK, Ky. — Jeffersonville rolled to an 11-4 win at Fern Creek (Ky.) on Monday afternoon.
Trailing 1-0 early, the Red Devils plated six runs in the top of the third to take control. They added four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh en route to victory.
Hannah Hackworth led the way at the plate for Jeff, which started its season by going 1-1 at Louisville's Mercy Academy on Saturday. The senior went 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring twice. Elliot Mays was one of seven Red Devils with one hit. The senior had a double and scored twice. Brookelyn Miles also had a single while stealing two bases and scoring twice.
Bailey Shafer picked up the win in the circle. The junior yielded three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out one in 2 2/3 innings. Hackworth notched the save by allowing one unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.
The Red Devils (2-1) are slated to host Borden at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 11, FERN CREEK (KY.) 4
Jeffersonville 006 004 1 — 11 9 2
Fern Creek 102 000 1 — 4 8 2
W — Bailey Shafer (2-0). SV — Hannah Hackworth. 2B — Elliot Mays (J).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.