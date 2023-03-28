BORDEN — The Jeffersonville Red Devils cruised to a 12-0 win on Tuesday over Borden.
Jeffersonville put up five runs in the third inning and knocked off Borden on the road in five innings in the softball game.
Bailey Shafer tossed a shutout, surrendering just one hit in the win for Jeffersonville. At the plate, Aubrey Cannon was 3-for-3 and Bethany Clarke was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Jeffersonville (4-2) has won back-to-back games and will next be in action at 6 p.m. today when the Red Devils host Oldham County (Ky.).
It was Borden’s first game of the season. The Braves will be back in action Thursday when they host Paoli at 5:30 p.m.
