LOUISVILLE — Jeffersonville posted a 7-3 win at Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy on Monday evening.
The Red Devils tallied two runs in the first inning, one in the third and four in the sixth en route to victory.
Ally Young led Jeff at the plate. The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI while scoring once. Also for the Red Devils, senior Emma Eaton went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while junior Brookelyn Miles had two RBIs and touched home twice.
The Red Devils (3-2) will visit Borden at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
