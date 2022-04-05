BORDEN — Borden built a 9-0 lead, then held off visiting Providence for a 9-5 win Monday evening.
The Braves tallied twice in the first inning, then scored single runs in the second and fourth frames before plating five in the fifth. The Pioneers rallied for two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh, but they weren't enough.
Emily Cissell led Borden's 12-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with an RBI while stealing four bases and scoring twice. Lily Lynch and freshman Reagan Loy added two hits apiece. Lynch went 2-for-2 with a solo homer while scoring three times. Loy was 2-for-3 with an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored.
"We worked hard tonight to get runs across the plate," said Borden coach Kaitlynn Loy, whose team lost both games of a doubleheader against Mitchell on Saturday. "This last weekend, we left way too many runners on base. Tonight, we made the commitment to get runs across the plate in any way possible.
"Our whole lineup was hitting and putting the ball in play. Take a few defensive errors away and this would have been a perfect night. It was still a good night. We are just working to get better every game."
Emily Schottelkotte picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out nine over the first 4 2/3 innings. Lynch allowed two unearned runs on one hit while walking one and striking out two in the final 2 1/3 innings.
"It was nice to get out front by a comfortable number so we could move some positions around and get deeper in important positions," Loy said. "Lynch has really played a big role, coming in and throwing strikes so we don’t have to completely rely on one pitcher."
Lillie Weber paced the Pioneers at the plate, going 3-for-3 while scoring twice. Brooklynn Nolot added a pair of hits, including a double, while driving in one and scoring twice. Sophia Reisert also had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs while losing pitcher Hailey Crisp knocked in two.
Borden (2-3) is scheduled to visit Austin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
BORDEN 9, PROVIDENCE 5
Providence 000 002 3 — 5 10 6
Borden 210 150 X — 9 12 4
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Brooklynn Nolot, Hailey Hurst. HR — Lily Lynch. Records — Providence 1-4, Borden 2-3.
'DOGS DOWN LADY CATS
NEW ALBANY — Led by Kaylee DeMuth's hitting and Eavie Smith's pitching, New Albany outlasted visiting North Harrison 5-3 Monday.
The game was tied 2-all after two innings before the Bulldogs scored the go-ahead run in the fourth. They tacked on two more in the fifth. The Lady Cats scored once in the sixth, but it wasn't enough.
DeMuth spurred New Albany's 10-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice. Reese Raymond added a pair of hits while scoring once.
That was enough offense of Smith. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out four in the complete-game effort.
Three players — Shelby Smith, Taylor Herthel and Annika Martin — had two hits apiece for North Harrison.
New Albany (3-0) will next host Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
.
NEW ALBANY 5, NORTH HARRISON 3
North Harrison 020 001 0 — 3 8 1
New Albany 020 120 X — 5 10 1
W — Eavie Smith. L —B. Myrick. 2B — A. Ness (NH), Cheyenne Palmer (NA), Kaylee DeMuth (NA). Records — North Harrison 0-3, New Albany 3-0.
