FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 8 Columbus North rallied for a 3-1 eight-inning win at Floyd Central on Wednesday evening.
The host Highlanders led 1-0 through six innings thanks to Lavin Osborne’s eighth home run of the season before the Bull Dogs scored once in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. Then in the eighth, North tallied twice more to pull out the victory.
Two pitchers (Rachel Cowan and Maddi Rutan) combined for 13 strikeouts while holding Floyd to three hits. Cowan allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out eight over the first six innings. Rutan came on in the seventh and struck out five of the six batters she faced to earn the victory.
Rutan and Cowan also helped the Bull Dogs, who were coming off a 1-0 nine-inning win at No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night, at the plate. Rutan tripled, drove in a run and scored one as well. Cowan added a pair of hits, including a triple of her own.
Josie Lemmons added a pair of singles and also scored a run for North (13-2).
Highlanders starter Lexie Davenport limited the Bull Dogs to three hits while walking two and striking out four over the first five frames. Classmate Emory Waterbury came on in the sixth and allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out three over the final three innings to absorb the loss.
Kylie Franks and Kate Satkoski both singled for Floyd, which stranded four in defeat.
The Highlanders (11-8) are scheduled to visit Class A No. 5 West Washington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
.
COLUMBUS NORTH 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Columbus North 000 000 12 — 3 7 0
Floyd Central 000 100 00 — 1 3 2
W — Maddi Rutan. L — Emory Waterbury. 3B — Rutan (CN), Rachel Cowan (CN). HR — Lavin Osborne (FC). Records — Columbus North 13-2, Floyd Central 11-8.
.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
PROVIDENCE — An eight-run first inning fueled Providence to a 14-2 five-inning victory over visiting South Central on Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers added a single run in the second and five more in the fourth en route to ending the game early.
Kate Weber led Providence at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs while touching home twice.
Sophia Reisert added two hits and three RBIs while scoring once. Brooklynn Nolot also doubled and scored thrice. Julia Thomas and Michelle Landeros also touched home twice for the Pioneers (3-10).
.
PROVIDENCE 14, SOUTH CENTRAL 2
South Central 000 02 — 2 4 4
Providence 810 5X — 14 9 4
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Kiper. 2B — Brooklynn Nolot (P), Lillie Weber (P), Hutt (SC).
.
DEVILS DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Jeffersonville pounded out 12 hits en route to a 15-5 five-inning win at Charlestown on Wednesday evening.
Five different Red Devils — Brookelyn Miles, Abby Chandler, Elliot Mays, Bailey Shafer and Emma Eaton — had two hits apiece to lead the winners. Miles went 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring twice; Chandler was 2-for-5 while scoring four times; Mays went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while touching home once; Shafer was 2-for-3 while scoring three runs; and Eaton went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while touching home once.
That proved to be plenty of offense for winning pitcher Emma Borders. The freshman allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits while walking two and striking out two over the five frames.
BRAVES BEAT MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Borden beat New Washington 15-2 in five innings in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Wednesday evening.
Freshman Reagan Loy led the Braves' 14-hit attack, going 4-for-4 at the plate while scoring four runs. Also for Borden, Emily Schottelkotte had three hits, including a double, while driving in three and scoring twice. Emily Cissell, Gabby Thomas and Caitlyn Cook had two hits apiece. Thomas hit her first home run and drove in four runs.
Borden (8-6, 2-1) is scheduled to visit Orleans at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
.
BORDEN 15, NEW WASHINGTON 2
Borden 20(12) 01 — 15 14 1
New Wash 020 00 — 2 2 3
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Megan Snelling. 2B — Schottelkotte (B). HR — Gabby Thomas (B). Records — Borden 8-6, 2-1; New Washington 3-6, 0-2.
