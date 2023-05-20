CLARKSVILLE — Visiting New Albany clipped Clarksville 16-5 in six innings Friday evening.
The Bulldogs, who trailed 2-1 after the first frame, scored four times in the second, five times in the third, twice in the fourth and four times in the sixth to end the game early.
Reese Raymond led New Albany at the plate. The senior went 4-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring four times. Cheyenne Palmer added three hits, including a double, while driving in four. Kaylee DeMuth added a pair of triples and two RBIs while touching home thrice.
Eavie Smith picked up the win in the circle for the Bulldogs. The senior allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out nine in the complete-game effort.
Kaitlin Bishop led the Generals at the plate. She went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs while touching home twice.
NEW ALBANY 16, CLARKSVILLE 5
New Albany 145 204 — 16 13 0
Clarksville 203 000 — 5 7 2
W — Eavie Smith. L — Kaitlin Bishop. 2B — Ava Brewer (NA), Cheyenne Palmer (NA), Bishop (C). 3B — Candace Meyer (NA), Kaylee DeMuth (NA). HR — Bishop (C).
PIONEERS CLIP CUBS
CLARKSVILLE — A four-run fifth propelled Providence to a 5-3 victory over visiting Madison on Friday evening in the regular-season finale for both.
The two teams were tied at 1-all after the first frame before the Cubs scored once in the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead. It didn’t last long, though, before the Pioneers’ eruption.
Senior Kate Weber paced Providence at the plate, going 3-for-3 while touching home twice. Fellow senior Hailey Crisp and sophomore Bella Leasor also drove in two runs apiece for the Pioneers.
That was enough offense for winning pitcher Presley Hegedus. The freshman allowed three earned runs on nine hits while striking out eight in the complete-game victory.
The Pioneers (11-13) are scheduled to face the winner between Paoli and Clarksville at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday evening in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional.
PROVIDENCE 5, MADISON 3
Madison 100 010 1 — 3 9 3
Providence 100 040 X — 5 5 0
W — Presley Hegedus. L — Emily Laufer. 2B — Cambryin Mann (M), Sarah Adams (M). HR — Kallie Eder (M). Records — Providence 11-13, Madison 15-9.
