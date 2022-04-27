CLARKSVILLE — Visiting New Albany scored in every frame but one in a 12-1 five-inning win at Providence on Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first and third frames, tallied two in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Cheyenne Palmer and Kaylee DeMuth led New Albany at the plate with three hits apiece. Palmer went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring thrice. DeMuth was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs while scoring twice.
Vanessa Burns added two hits for the 'Dogs.
That was more than enough offense for New Albany starter Eavie Smith, who threw four no-hit innings while striking out six. Ava Brewer came on in the fifth and allowed one earned run on one hit while walking one and striking out two.
Bella Leasor had the Pioneers' lone hit, a double.
NEW ALBANY 12, PROVIDENCE 1
New Albany 303 24 — 12 12 1
Providence 000 01 — 1 1 7
W — Eavie Smith. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Cheyenne Palmer (NA), Kaylee DeMuth (NA), Bella Leasor (P). Records — New Albany 6-7, Providence 2-10.
DRAGONS SWEEP DEVILS
SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek swept a doubleheader from Jeffersonville on Tuesday evening.
The Dragons won the first game 10-2 before taking the nightcap 12-6.
In the opener, a nine-run third frame fueled Creek to victory. The Dragons held the Red Devils to three hits, including doubles by Brookelyn Miles and Abby Chandler.
In the second game, an eight-run first inning helped propel Silver Creek to victory. Jeff had four hits, including another double by Chandler, in defeat.
BRAVES BEAT REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting Borden rolled to a 17-0 five-inning win at South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday evening.
Four players — Grace Gentry, Caitlyn Cook, Reagan Loy and Sofie White — had two hits apiece for the Braves. Gentry went 2-for-4 while scoring twice. Cook was 2-for-2 with an RBI while scoring a run. Loy went 2-for-4 with an RBI while stealing three bases and scoring twice. White was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while touching home twice.
Emily Schottelkotte swiped four bases and scored thrice. She was also the winner pitcher. The sophomore allowed two hits while striking out nine over the five frames.
Borden (7-6, 1-1) is scheduled to visit New Washington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FLOYD OUSTS OWLS
SEYMOUR — Floyd Central rolled to a 13-0 five-inning win at Seymour on Tuesday evening.
The Highlanders tallied three runs in the first inning, five in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Taylor Chumbley led Floyd's 12-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run while scoring three times. Kylie Franks added a pair of hits and an RBI while scoring twice. Lavin Osborne and Kate Satkoski also hit homers for the Highlanders.
That was more than enough offense for Emory Waterbury. The junior allowed one hit while walking one and striking out four over the five frames.
Floyd (11-7, 4-1) is scheduled to host No. 8 Columbus North at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
FLOYD CENTRAL 13, SEYMOUR 0
Floyd Central 305 41 — 13 12 0
Seymour 000 00 — 0 1 3
W — Emory Waterbury. L — K. Sterling. HR — Lavin Osborne (FC), Kate Satkoski (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). Records — Floyd Central 11-7, 4-1; Seymour 9-7, 3-1.
