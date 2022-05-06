NEW ALBANY — A grand slam by freshman Anderson Hall highlighted New Albany's 11-1 five-inning win over Tell City in high school softball action Thursday evening.
Hall's big blast highlighted the Bulldogs' seven-run third inning that gave them control of the game, which ended on Reese Raymond's walk-off double in the fifth.
Cheyenne Palmer picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on one hit while walking two and striking out eight over the five frames. She also helped her own cause, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs while scoring a run.
Junior Pharan Gill led New Albany at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring thrice. Ava Brewer added two hits while touching home three times.
The Bulldogs (12-7), who have won seven straight, are scheduled to visit Evansville Mater Dei at noon Saturday.
NEW ALBANY 11, TELL CITY 1
Tell City 010 00 — 1 1 0
New Albany 027 02 — 11 10 1
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — R. Schroeder. 2B — Pharan Gill (NA), Reese Raymond (NA), Vanessa Burns (NA). HR — Anderson Hall (NA). Records — Tell City 10-6, New Albany 12-7.
HORNETS BEAT BRAVES
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville edged Borden 3-2 Thursday evening in a Southern Athletic Conference contest.
DRAGONS LEAD SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek led 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning when the game was suspended. The contest is tentatively scheduled to be resumed May 17.
