New Albany second baseman Reese Raymond throws to first for an out during the Bulldogs’ 10-2 triumph over visiting Henryville on Thursday evening. The junior also tripled and scored two runs in the win.

AUSTIN — New Albany scored in every inning, but one en route to a 16-3 win at Austin on Friday evening. 

Ava Brewer went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs while scoring three times for the Bulldogs, who scored single runs in the first and third, five in the second, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh. 

Also, Anderson Hall drove in three runs while Cheyenne Palmer and Reese Raymond knocked in two. 

Palmer also picked up the win in relief. The junior walked three while striking out 11 over the final five no-hit innings.  

New Albany (13-8) is scheduled to visit Charlestown at 5 p.m. Monday. 

NEW ALBANY 16, AUSTIN 3

New Albany     151     032     4 — 16 9 2

Austin               210     000     0 —  3 4 8

     W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — Natalie Spradlin. 2B — Vanessa Burns (NA), Elizabeth Baxley (NA), Ava Brewer (NA), Reese Raymond (NA), Mollyrose Ray (A), Erin Lee (A). 3B — Rylie Buchanan. Records — New Albany 13-8, Austin 1-15.

CUBS CLIP HORNETS

MADISON — Host Madison downed Henryville 14-4 Friday evening. 

EAGLES TAME MUSTANGS

NEW WASHINGTON — Lanesville blanked host New Washington 12-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Friday evening. 

