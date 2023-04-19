NEW ALBANY — Cheyenne Palmer pitched a complete-game shutout to lead New Albany to a 6-0 victory over visiting Seymour 6-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Tuesday evening at Mt. Tabor.
The senior allowed seven hits while fanning four over the seven frames. She also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double while scoring a run.
Ava Brewer and Kaylee DeMuth led the Bulldogs at the plate. Brewer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home once. DeMuth, meanwhile, was 3-for-3 with a double while scoring once.
Additionally, Anderson Hall touched home twice for New Albany (6-5, 1-2), which is scheduled to visit Crawford County at 5 p.m. Friday.
NEW ALBANY 6, SEYMOUR 0
Seymour 000 000 0 — 0 7 4
New Albany 300 021 X — 6 12 2
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — P. Underwood. 2B — A. Rieckers (S), Palmer (NA), Kaylee DeMuth (NA), Autumn Gullett (NA). Records — Seymour 3-6, 1-1; New Albany 6-5, 1-2.
WARRIORS WIN 1ST GAME
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy picked up its first win of the season, defeating visiting Rock Creek 10-4 Tuesday.
The game was tied 4-all through five frames. After a 1-2-3 top of the sixth, the Warriors went to work in the bottom of the inning. Brooklyn Shields' two-RBI double put CAI up 6-4. The Warriors would score four more.
In the top of the seventh, Shields threw to Addison Jackson at third to catch a Lion attempting to steal to end the game.
"I am very impressed with how we finished this game," said CAI coach Hannah Beckley, who picked up her first victory. "We came out flat, but I credit my girls for changing that. Their energy and focus increased. They became more aggressive at the plate and played tough defensively. Leah Stevens had a great game in the circle, finishing with 10 strikeouts. These girls are implementing what we have worked on, and it is exciting to see them rewarded for it. They are a coachable team and I am excited about their continued growth."
Shields finished with three RBIs while Stevens doubled and tripled at the plate. In the circle, she recorded double-digit strikeouts.
The Warriors (1-3) will host Crothersville at 5 p.m. Friday.
PIONEERS TOP PACERS
VEVAY — A seven-run seventh inning fueled Providence to an 11-4 win at Switzerland County on Tuesday evening.
The Pioneers tallied two runs in the third and fifth frames while the Pacers scored single runs in the first and second innings before tallying twice in the fifth.
Kate Weber led the way at the plate. The senior went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs while touching home twice. Her cousin, Lillie Weber, was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring once.
Presley Hegedus and Hailey Crisp added two hits and an RBI apiece.
Hegedus picked up the win in the circle. The freshman allowed three hits while fanning five over the final two frames.
Providence (6-7) will visit Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
COUGARS CLIP HORNETS
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran topped Henryville 6-1 Tuesday evening.
EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Lanesville beat Borden 10-0 in six innings Tuesday afternoon in a Southern Athletic Conference contest.
The Eagles scored single runs in the first, second and fourth frames before tallying three times in the fifth and four times in the sixth to end the game early.
Grace Gentry accounted for two of the Braves’ three hits.
