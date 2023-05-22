BEDFORD — New Albany tallied two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 4-3 win over Jennings County in a first-round game of the Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional on Monday.
The Panthers scored two runs in the third inning and another in the fourth to build a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs, however, rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fourth before scoring the tying — and go-ahead — runs two frames later.
Cheyenne Palmer helped pitch and hit New Albany to victory. In the circle, the senior right-hander allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits while walking none and striking out eight in the complete-game effort. At the plate, she went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Also for the ‘Dogs, Reese Raymond went 2-for-3 while touching home twice and Candace Meyer drove in a pair of runs.
New Albany will face Jeffersonville at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in the first semifinal of the BNL Sectional. The seventh-ranked Stars, who blanked Seymour 3-0 in Monday’s other first-round game, will face No. 11 Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. this evening in the second semifinal.
The sectional final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
CLASS 4A BEDFORD NL SECTIONAL
Monday's first-round games
NEW ALBANY 4, JENNINGS COUNTY 3
Jennings Co. 002 100 0 — 3 8 0
New Albany 000 202 X — 4 6 1
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — M. Matern. 2B — A. Carson (JC) 2, R. Byford (JC). HR — Palmer (NA). Records — Jennings County 12-16, New Albany 16-8.
BEDFORD NL 3, SEYMOUR 0
Seymour 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Bedford NL 000 201 X — 3 7 1
W — A. Waggoner. L — P. Underwood. 2B — K. Allman (S). HR — B. McCauley (BNL). Records — Seymour 8-16, BNL 24-7.
CLASS 4A BEFORD NL SECTIONAL
Game 1: New Albany 4, Jennings County 3, Monday
Game 2: Bedford NL 3, Seymour 0, Monday
Game 3: Jeffersonville (17-11) vs. New Albany (16-8), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Game 4: Floyd Central (24-7) vs. Bedford NL (24-7), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
PIRATES FALL
CHARLESTOWN — Madison downed the host Pirates 2-0 Monday afternoon in a first-round game of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional.
The Cubs scored single runs in the first and fourth frames en route to victory.
Madison advances to face No. 15 Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the first semifinal of the sectional.
First-round action continues at Charlestown today. Salem will face Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. in the first game before No. 9 Silver Creek faces North Harrison at around 7:15 p.m.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Madison 2, Charlestown 0, Monday
Game 2: Salem (10-15) vs. Scottsburg (17-9), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Game 3: North Harrison (8-18) vs. Silver Creek (23-9), 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
Game 4: Corydon Central (19-7) vs. Madison (16-9), 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
GENERALS WIN
PEKIN — Clarksville outlasted Paoli 8-7 in a first-round game of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional on Monday.
The Generals advance to play Providence at 7:15 p.m. this evening in the second semifinal of the sectional Eastern, which edged Austin 5-4 in Monday’s first game, will face Crawford County at 5:15 p.m. in today’s first semi.
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Eastern 5, Austin 4, Monday
Game 2: Clarksville 8, Paoli 7, Monday
Game 3: Crawford County (2-18) vs. Eastern (11-12), 5:15 p.m. Tuesday
Game 4: Providence (11-13) vs. Clarksville (4-18), 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
MUSTANGS OUSTED
RISING SUN — Host Rising Sun rolled to a 19-0 win over New Washington in a first-round game of the Class A Rising Sun Sectional on Monday afternoon.
The Shiners advance to face Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. this evening in the second semifinal of the sectional. Trinity Lutheran will take on Henryville at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in the first semi.
CLASS A RISING SUN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Rising Sun 19, New Washington 0, Monday
Game 2: Trinity Lutheran (14-10) vs. Henryville (5-13), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Game 3: Crothersville (0-12) vs. Rising Sun (17-5), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Game 4 (final): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday
