NEW ALBANY — Thanks to a pair of victories, the host Bulldogs took the team title at Saturday’s New Albany Invitational.
The Bulldogs blanked Henryville 3-0 in the first game of the day before beating Lanesville 9-2 in the afternoon’s final at Mt. Tabor.
In the opener, Cheyenne Palmer pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout to lead New Albany to victory.
The junior walked one and struck out seven over the seven innings.
Vanessa Burns led the ‘Dogs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kaylee DeMuth added a hit and an RBI while Anderson Hall, Elizabeth Baxley and Ava Brewer each had a hit and scored a run.
Mary Crick absorbed the loss. She allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out seven.
In the final, Palmer pitched the Bulldogs to victory again. This time, she yielded one earned run on three hits while striking out 16 over six innings. She also helped her own cause at the plate with one hit and three RBIs while touching home twice.
Brewer went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored twice. She also pitched the seventh inning, allowing one earned run on one hit.
Hall and DeMuth added two hits and two RBIs apiece. Ayanna Deluna also drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs (10-7).
.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL
NEW ALBANY 3, HENRYVILLE 0
Henryville 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
New Albany 001 011 X — 3 6 0
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — Mary Crick. 2B — Vanessa Burns (NA).
.
NEW ALBANY 9, LANESVILLE 2
Lanesville 000 001 1 — 2 4 3
New Albany 000 153 X — 9 12 0
W — Palmer. L — Morgan Sonner. 2B — Anderson Hall (NA). Records — Lanesville ?, New Albany 10-7.
.
FLOYD GOES 1-1
BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central went 1-1 in a trip to Bloomington on Saturday.
The Highlanders outslugged host Bloomington North for a 14-9 win before dropping a 7-2 decision at Bloomington South in the afternoon.
In Floyd’s first game, an eight-run third inning helped the Highlanders rally from an early 8-1 deficit en route to victory.
Six home runs — two each by Lavin Osborne and Taylor Chumbley — didn’t hurt Floyd’s cause either.
Osborne finished 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, two homers and two RBIs while touching home four times.
Chumbley went 3-for-5 with her two homers and two RBIs while scoring twice.
Also for the Highlanders, Kendall Brown finished 4-for-4 at the plate while touching home twice. Riley Chumbley added a double, a home run and four RBIs while scoring twice.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out six over the final 5 1/3 innings.
Against the Panthers, the home team built a 5-0 lead through three innings and rode that to victory.
In defeat, Kylie Franks and Taylor Chumbley had two hits apiece for Floyd (13-9). Riley Chumbley and Waterbury also homered.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 14, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 9
Floyd Central 018 004 1 — 14 16 1
Bloomington North 350 001 0 — 9 12 3
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Kendyl Feutz. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC), Riley Chumbley (FC), Lavin Osborne (FC), Ella Piercy (BN), Caitlyn Boteler (BN). HR — R. Chumbley (FC), Osborne (FC) 2, Kate Satkoski (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC), Piercy (BN), Natalie Burns (BN), Boteler (BN).
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 7, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Floyd Central 000 200 0 — 2 8 2
Bloomington South 212 011 X — 7 7 1
W — Marin Jacobs. L — Waterbury. 2B — Alissa Flick (FC), Kendall Brown (FC), Jessica Young (BS). HR — R. Chumbley (FC), Waterbury (FC), Young (BS). Records — Floyd Central 13-9, Bloomington South 11-3.
