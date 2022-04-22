BORDEN — Freshman Hannah Burns tossed a complete-game shutout to lead Charlestown to a 9-0 win at Borden on Friday evening.
Burns allowed three hits while fanning 11 over the seven innings for the Pirates, who plated five runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
At the plate, sophomores Addie Smith and Kinley Romans had two hits apiece to pace the Pirates. Smith went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while scoring twice. Romans was 2-for-4 with a triple while touching home twice.
Three Braves — Emily Cissell, Emily Schottelkotte and Lily Lynch — had doubles. Schottelkotte absorbed the loss, allowing nine runs (six earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out eight.
.
CHARLESTOWN 9, BORDEN 0
Charlestown 051 020 1 — 9 6 0
Borden 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
W — Hannah Burns. L — Emily Schottelkotte. 2B — Schottelkotte (B), Emily Cissell (B), Lily Lynch (B). 3B — Addie Smith (C), Kinley Romans (C).
.
'DOGS DOWN PACK
NEW ALBANY — New Albany scored in each of the first four frames en route to an 11-0 five-inning victory over visiting Crawford County on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs tallied three runs each in the first and second innings before scoring once in the third and four times in the fourth to help end the game early.
Three players — Cheyenne Palmer, Elizabeth Baxley and Ava Brewer — had two hits apiece for New Albany. Palmer and Baxley also drove in two runs apiece and touched home twice.
Kaylee DeMuth added a triple and three RBIs while Reese Raymond doubled and drove in two.
That was more than enough offense for Eavie Smith. The junior allowed one hit while walking one and striking out seven in the win.
.
NEW ALBANY 11, CRAWFORD COUNTY 0
Crawford Co. 000 00 — 0 1 0
New Albany 331 4X — 11 11 0
W — Eavie Smith. 2B — Vanessa Burns (NA), Reese Raymond (NA), Elizabeth Baxley (NA). 3B — Kaylee DeMuth (NA).
.
DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
CORYDON — Visiting Jeffersonville tallied two runs in the top of the fifth inning to rally for a 4-3 win at Corydon Central on Friday evening.
The two teams scored two runs apiece in the first inning before the host Panthers edged ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the third. It remained that way until the fifth.
Elliot Mays and Emma Eaton had two hits apiece for the Red Devils. Mays also drove in two while Eaton knocked in one. Hannah Hackworth also touched home twice.
Hackworth picked up the win in relief. The senior allowed two hits while striking out seven over the final four frames.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, CORYDON CENTRAL 3
Jeffersonville 200 020 0 — 4
Corydon Central 201 000 0 — 3
W — Hannah Hackworth. L — Jaiden Cantrell. 2B — Emma Eaton (J), Bella Gerlach (CC), Cantrell (CC). HR — Gerlach (CC).
.
PIONEERS SLAM RAMS
PAOLI — Visiting Providence picked up an 11-1 six-inning win at Paoli on Friday evening.
The Pioneers plated five runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fourth and three in the sixth to end the game early.
Two players — Kate Weber and Lillie Weber — had two hits apiece for the Pioneers. Lillie Weber also scored three times while Kate Weber touched home twice.
Sophia Reisert and Bella Leasor added three RBIs apiece while Brooklynn Nolot drove in two.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Hailey Crisp, who allowed three hits while striking out three in the complete-game effort.
.
PROVIDENCE 11, PAOLI 1
Providence 520 103 — 11 8 1
Paoli 100 000 — 1 6 4
W — Hailey Crisp. L — K. McBride. 2B — Brooklynn Nolot (P).
.
LATE THURSDAY
PIRATES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CHARLESTOWN — A 14-run third inning helped propel Charlestown to a 23-4 victory over visiting Clarksville on Thursday evening.
Senior Savannah Gaither and freshman Aiden Stewart paced the Pirates' 10-hit attack. Gaither went 2-for-3 with a double, a grand slam and five RBIs while scoring twice. Stewart was 2-for-3 with a single, triple and four RBIs.
Addison Smith also tripled and drove in five runs while scoring three times. Aubree Latham and Aaralyn Johnson added two RBIs each while Latham scored three times.
Stewart also picked up the win in the circle in her first career start. She allowed two unearned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out four over three innings.
Freshman McKenzie Alexander singled and doubled while scoring twice for the Generals. Sophomore Kaitlin Bishop also homered and drove in a pair of runs.
.
CHARLESTOWN 23, CLARKSVILLE 4
Clarksville 002 02 — 4 5 6
Charlestown 07(14) 2X — 23 10 1
W — Aiden Stewart. L — Kaitlin Bishop. 2B — Savannah Gaither (CH), Kinley Romans (CH), Mattie May (CH), McKenzie Alexander (CL). 3B — Stewart (CH), Addison Smith (CH). HR — Bishop (CL), Gaither (CH).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.