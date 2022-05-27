HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Charlestown advances to sectional final

CORYDON — Charlestown will play for a sectional title.
The Pirates surprised Scottsburg 7-4 in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional on Friday night.
Charlestown (18-8) is scheduled to face the host Panthers (21-8) at noon Saturday in the sectional final. Corydon Central rallied to edge Silver Creek 4-3 in Friday’s first semi.
In the opener, the Dragons tallied three runs in the top of the first inning to take a lead that lasted much of the game.
The Panthers plated single runs in the second, third and fifth frames to tie it up.
It remained 3-all until the bottom of the seventh.
In the final inning, Bella Gerlach and Bailey Orme both reached base before Addyson Leonard laid down a bunt that rolled past first base, allowing Gerlach to touch home with the winning run.
In the nightcap — a rematch of a regular-season game the Warriorettes won 10-6 on April 14 in Charlestown — the Pirates tallied two runs in the second inning to take a lead they wouldn’t give up.
Charlestown added four more runs in the fourth inning to expand its lead.
Savannah Gaither picked up the win in the circle for the Pirates.
Charlestown will be seeking its first sectional title since 2014 today.
.
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Friday night's second semifinal
CHARLESTOWN 7, SCOTTSBURG 4
Scottsburg 010 102 0 — 4 11 0
Charlestown 021 400 X — 7 5 0
W — Savannah Gaither. L — I. Mayer. 2B — Mattie May (C), Karly Romans (C), Hannah Burns (C), S. Mayer (S). HR — D. King (S). Records — Scottsburg 21-6, Charlestown 18-8.
.
COUGARS CLIP MUSTANGS
HENRYVILLE — Trinity Lutheran topped New Washington 11-1 in five innings Friday evening in the Class A Henryville Sectional final.
The Cougars tallied three runs in the first frame, three in the third before adding five more times.
The Mustangs scored once in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough.