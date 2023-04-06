CORYDON — Visiting Charlestown downed Class 3A No. 8 Corydon Central 6-2 in a key Mid-Southern Conference high school softball clash Thursday.
The Pirates plated three runs in the first inning before adding one in the second, fourth and fifth frames en route to their fifth straight win to start the season.
Hannah Burns picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on six hits while walking none and fanning five in the complete-game effort.
Addison Smith led Charlestown at the plate. She went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Olivia O’Neil also had a trio of hits while driving in a run and scoring one.
The Pirates (5-0, 1-0) will host Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Monday in a big MSC contest.
FLOYD OUSTS EAST
FLOYDS KNOBS — Freshman Addy Ware went 4-for-4 with a home run to lead Class 4A No. 10 Floyd Central to an 8-2 victory over visiting Columbus East in the Highlanders’ Hoosier Hills Conference-opener Thursday.
Ware also touched home three times for Floyd, which scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed two unearned runs on three hits while walking one and striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings. Emmy Miller then fanned four over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Kate Satkoski added a pair of hits for the Highlanders while Waterbury homered and Kylie Franks doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Floyd Central (9-2, 1-0) is scheduled to play South Dearborn at 1 p.m. Saturday and Brownsburg at 3 p.m. Saturday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 8, COLUMBUS EAST 2
Columbus East 200 000 0 — 2 3 2
Floyd Central 412 010 X — 8 11 3
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Robinson. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC), Robinson (CE). HR — Addy Ware (FC), Waterbury (FC). Records — Floyd Central 9-2, 1-0; Columbus East 3-1, 0-1.
.
‘DOGS DOWN HORNETS
NEW ALBANY — Cheyenne Palmer pitched a three-hit shutout to lead New Albany to a 12-0 five-inning victory over visiting Henryville on Thursday.
Palmer walked two and struck out 10 in the complete-game effort.
The contest was originally scheduled to be played at Henryville, but was moved to Mt. Tabor because of field conditions.
The Bulldogs tallied two runs in the top of the second before scoring five times in the third and fourth frames en route to victory.
BRAVES BLANK EAGLES
BORDEN — Borden rolled to a 10-0 five-inning victory over visiting Austin on Thursday.
In the circle, Emily Schottelkotte and Emma Hart combined to allow four hits while fanning eight.
Lily Lynch and Lilly Torres led the way at the plate for the Braves. Lynch had a single and a home run while Torres doubled and tripled.
Borden (4-2) is scheduled to visit 3A No. 8 Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
