JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Charlestown spoiled Jeffersonville’s Senior Night with a 7-5 win in a back-and-forth game Wednesday.
The Red Devils tallied two runs in the bottom of the first to take the early lead before the Pirates tied it up in the third. Jeff scored twice more in the fourth before Charlestown responded with three runs in the fifth to go ahead 5-4.
The Pirates increased their lead to 7-4 in the top of the sixth before the Red Devils responded with one in the bottom of the inning.
Olivia O’Neil and Aiden Stewart led Charlestown at the plate. Both went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI apiece.
Hannah Burns added three RBIs while Mia Long touched home twice.
Burns also picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed five runs (four earned) on 11 hits while walking one and fanning 14 in the victory.
Freshman Aubrey Cannon led the Red Devils at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Andrea Durbin and Emma Borders added two hits apiece.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action today. The Pirates (12-4) are slated to visit Austin at 5 p.m. while Jeff (9-8) will host Oldham County (Ky.) at 6 p.m.
BULL DOGS DOWN FLOYD
COLUMBUS — Class 4A No. 3 Columbus North cruised to a 7-2 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Wednesday evening.
The host Bull Dogs tallied two runs in the first inning before adding four in the fourth and another in the fifth. The 13th-ranked Highlanders scored two runs in the top of the sixth, but they weren’t enough.
Junior Kelsey Lovelace went 3-for-3 with one RBI at the plate while touching home twice to lead North’s 11-hit attack. Four others — Kirsten Danford, Kaylee Cowan, Maddi Rutan and Bailey King — added two hits apiece.
Rutan also picked up the victory in the circle. The senior allowed two earned runs on nine hits while striking out nine in the complete-game effort.
Carsyn Hildreth and Addy Ware had two hits apiece for Floyd. Hildreth went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI while Ware was 2-for-4 with a double while scoring a run.
Floyd Central (15-5) is scheduled to host West Washington at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
COLUMBUS NORTH 7, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Floyd Central 000 002 0 — 2 9 0
Columbus North 200 410 X — 7 11 1
W — Maddi Rutan. L — Emmy Miller. 2B — Carsyn Hildreth (FC), Emory Waterbury (FC), Addy Ware (FC), Kirsten Danford (CN). 3B — Elise Coleman (FC). HR — Kaylee Cowan (CN). Records — Floyd Central 15-5, Columbus North 12-1-1.
