CHARLESTOWN — A six-run fifth inning propelled Charlestown to a 6-3 victory over visiting North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Tuesday.
Aiden Stewart led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 — accounting for half of the Pirates’ hits — and driving in a run. Olivia O’Neil added a pair of RBIs while scoring a run.
Charlestown (6-1, 2-1) will visit Class 3A No. 10 Scottsburg at 5 p.m. Thursday.
EASTERN DOWNS DRAGONS
PEKIN — Host Eastern blanked Silver Creek 1-0 in a MSC contest Tuesday.
The Musketeers scored the game’s lone run on Meadoe Creech’s RBI in the bottom of the second inning.
Bracie Jackson picked up the win in the circle for Eastern. The sophomore allowed five hits while walking three and striking out seven.
“Our defense and pitching played great again tonight, but our bats failed us,” Dragons coach Nate Gibson said. “You can’t win if you don’t score and we just couldn’t find a way to get any on the board. We will be fine. This team is good, we just have to learn to adjust when we don’t come out hitting the ball.”
The Musketeers (2-2, 1-1) are slated to visit Providence at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Dragons (13-4, 2-1) will next host Austin at 6 p.m. Monday evening at Clarksville Little League.
DEVILS CLIP CUBS
JEFFERSONVILLE — On an evening when Jeffersonville dedicated its stadium to its former head coach, the Red Devils outlasted Madison 3-1 Tuesday.
The Cubs took the early lead with a run in the top of the third before Jeff tied it up in the fourth. The Red Devils then tallied twice in the bottom of the sixth to secure the victory.
Emma Borders led the way for Jeff. At the plate the sophomore doubled and drove in a pair of runs. In the circle, she picked up the victory. Borders allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out three in the complete-game effort.
Junior Brookelyn Miles also hit a solo home run for the Red Devils.
Prior to the game, Jeffersonville held a ceremony dedicating its stadium to former bench boss David K. Hatfield. During the ceremony the creation of the David K. Hatfield Scholarship was announced and all six Red Devil seniors were awarded $500 scholarships. Hatfield also threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Jeff (7-3) will visit Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.