SEYMOUR — Visiting Charlestown downed Seymour 8-1 Monday evening.
The Pirates plated single runs in the first and third innings before tallying two more in the fourth, another in the fifth and three in the sixth en route to victory.
Hannah Burns led Charlestown to victory. The sophomore picked up the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on six hits while fanning five. At the plate, she went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and three RBIs.
Addison Smith added three hits, including a double, while Olivia O’Neil and freshman Ashtyn Sheppard had two hits apiece. O’Neil singled, tripled and drove in four runs.
LIONS RALLY PAST PIONEERS
SALEM — Salem rallied for a 15-12 victory over visiting Providence on Monday evening.
The Pioneers got off to a hot start, with leads of 6-0 and 8-3 before the Lions’ battled back.
EAGLES CLINCH SAC
LANESVILLE — Class A co-No. 1 Lanesville clinched the Southern Athletic Conference title with a 11-0 victory over visiting New Washington on Monday.
The Eagles outscored their four league foes 44-0.
