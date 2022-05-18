SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek completed its 1-0 win at Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Tuesday afternoon.
The game was suspended May 5 in the eighth inning with the Dragons leading 1-0.
That day, the game was scoreless until junior Izzy Sad homered to put Creek on top.
"Izzy has been our most consistent hitter all season, she works her tail off and you can see it starting to click for her," Dragons coach Nate Gibson said.
In the circle, Tessa Gibson allowed only two hits while striking out 12 as Silver Creek handed the Warriorettes their first league loss.
"Tessa was on fire for this game, both days of it," Coach Gibson said. "Our pitchers have a great defense behind them. This game should have been over on May 5, but junior outfielder Carsyn Sidebottom robbed a home run in the bottom of the seventh."
Lily Allen and Audra Gibson led the Dragons at the plate with two hits apiece.
FLOYD BEATS BORDEN
FLOYDS KNOBS — A seven-run first fueled Floyd Central to a 12-1 five-inning victory over visiting Borden on Tuesday evening.
Peyton Drummond went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Highlanders' 10-hit attack. She also drove in a run and scored twice.
Kate Satkoski and Bella Ettel added two hits apiece. Satkoski went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs while touching home twice. Ettel was 2-for-3 whle scoring once.
Kylie Franks and Lavin Osborne also scored twice for Floyd.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 12, BORDEN 1
Borden 000 01 — 1 4 3
Floyd Central 713 1X — 12 10 0
W — Maddie Luckhardt. L — Lily Lynch. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC). 3B — Kate Satkoski (FC). Records — Borden 11-13, Floyd Central 18-11.
.
EASTERN CLIPS CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Bracie Jackson had three hits and Katie Rankin drove in four to lead visiting Eastern to a 7-1 win at Clarksville on Tuesday evening.
NEW WASH WINS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington outlasted South Central 13-12 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest on Tuesday evening (a.k.a. the Mustangs' Senior Night).
