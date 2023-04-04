CORYDON — Visiting Silver Creek clipped Class 3A No. 8 Corydon Central 5-0 in a key Mid-Southern Conference clash Tuesday afternoon.
The Dragons scored a single run in the first inning before tallying twice in the third and fourth frames en route to victory.
“I was proud of the girls tonight on, and off, the field,” Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said. “The dugout had tons of energy from the first pitch. We have been waiting for this game for awhile now and the girls didn’t disappoint. We did what we needed to go get the win. I would have liked to (have) scored a few more, but overall I was very, very pleased with how we played.”
Hallie Foley improved to 5-0 in the circle for the Dragons. The senior scattered four hits while walking one and striking out seven in the complete-game effort.
“Hallie was good tonight, probably one of the best games I have seen her throw in awhile,” Gibson said.
Lily Allen led the way at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with two doubles while touching home twice for the Dragons (10-2, 1-0).
“I love this team, you can see they want it!” Gibson said.
OWLS OUTLAST HORNETS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour outlasted Henryville 3-2 in the Hornets’ season-opener Tuesday afternoon.
RED DEVILS DOWN LIONS
SALEM — Freshman Ashlyn McClure had three hits and six RBIs to lead Jeffersonville to a 10-3 win at Salem on Tuesday.
The Red Devils tallied four runs in the first inning, two in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth en route to victory.
In addition to driving in six runs, McClure finished with two singles and a double while touching home once. Sophomore Ally Young tallied two hits, including a double, while scoring twice. Freshman Aubrey Cannon also added a double while scoring three runs.
Emma Borders picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight in the complete-game effort.
Jeff (5-2) is scheduled to visit Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 10, SALEM 3
Jeffersonville 402 031 0 — 10 10 1
Salem 002 010 0 — 3 4 7
W — Emma Borders. L — Kirsten Sexton. 2B — Aubrey Cannon (J), Ally Young (J), Brookelyn Miles (J), Ashlyn McClure (J). Record — Jeffersonville 5-2.
.
COUGARS CLIP PIONEERS
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran topped Providence 6-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The two teams were tied at 1-all after one inning before the Cougars scored another run in the second and two each in the third and fifth frames. The Pioneers plated once in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Providence (2-4) is scheduled to host Perry Central in a doubleheader Saturday.
