HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons down Warriorettes to reach sectional final

CHARLESTOWN — A five-run second inning propelled Class 3A No. 9 Silver Creek to a 5-4 victory over Scottsburg in the second semifinal of the Charlestown Sectional on Wednesday night.
The Warriorettes took the early lead with three runs in the top of the first frame before the Dragons’ big second. Creek held off Scottsburg from there.
“Tonight was not our best game, but we got the W and advanced,” said Dragons coach Nate Gibson, whose team only had five hits in the win. “The good teams find a way to win close games. We have to hit better (today) if we want to beat Corydon (Central).”
Silver Creek (26-9) will face the No. 15 Panthers (20-8) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the sectional final. Corydon advanced with an 11-3 win over Madison in Wednesday’s first semi.
Tessa Gibson picked up the win in the circle for the Dragons. The sophomore allowed four earned runs on three hits while walking five and fanning five over 4 1/3 innings. Hallie Foley came on in the fifth and gave up only one hit while striking out three over the final 2 2/3 frames.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Madison 2, Charlestown 0, Monday
Game 2: Scottsburg 14, Salem 2, Tuesday
Game 3: Silver Creek 10, North Harrison 0, Tuesday
Game 4: Corydon Central 11, Madison 3, Wednesday
Game 5: Silver Creek 5, Scottsburg 4, Wednesday
Game 6 (final): Corydon Central (20-8) vs. Silver Creek (25-9), 5:30 p.m. Thursday
BRAVES BLANK CAI
CAMPBELLSBURG — Borden beat Christian Academy 12-0 in five innings in the first semifinal of the Class A West Washington Sectional on Wednesday.
The Braves (12-10) will face No. 6 Lanesville (22-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday evening in the sectional final. The Eagles advanced with a 4-2 victory over the No. 12 Senators in Wednesday’s second semi.
Emily Schottelkotte picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three hits while striking out 12. She also helped her own cause with a pair of hits.
Emma Hart, Lily Lynch and Lilly Torres added two hits apiece.
The loss ended the Warriors' season.
"I am really proud of this team and their growth this season," CAI coach Hannah Beckley said. "There are many good things to take away from this season, but I think our growth defensively is probably the biggest highlight. Even though we started tonight with some errors, our defense settled in and made some great plays. We lose a senior class full of leadership but we should have several starters returning, which makes the future really exciting. We are looking forward to building off this year and continuing to grow our program."
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Game 1: Lanesville 15, Rock Creek 0, Tuesday
Game 2: Borden 12, Christian Academy 0, Wednesday
Game 3: Lanesville 4, West Washington 2, Wednesday
Game 4 (final): Borden (12-10) vs. Lanesville (22-5), 6 p.m. Thursday