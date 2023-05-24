 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons down Warriorettes to reach sectional final

TG.jpg

Silver Creek’s Tessa Gibson delivers a pitch Wednesday night during the Dragons’ 5-4 win over Scottsburg in a Class 3A Charlestown Sectional semifinal.

CHARLESTOWN — A five-run second inning propelled Class 3A No. 9 Silver Creek to a 5-4 victory over Scottsburg in the second semifinal of the Charlestown Sectional on Wednesday night.

The Warriorettes took the early lead with three runs in the top of the first frame before the Dragons’ big second. Creek held off Scottsburg from there.

“Tonight was not our best game, but we got the W and advanced,” said Dragons coach Nate Gibson, whose team only had five hits in the win. “The good teams find a way to win close games. We have to hit better (today) if we want to beat Corydon (Central).”

Silver Creek (26-9) will face the No. 15 Panthers (20-8) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the sectional final. Corydon advanced with an 11-3 win over Madison in Wednesday’s first semi.

JC.jpg

Silver Creek’s Jazzy Calloway makes contact at the plate Wednesday night.

Tessa Gibson picked up the win in the circle for the Dragons. The sophomore allowed four earned runs on three hits while walking five and fanning five over 4 1/3 innings. Hallie Foley came on in the fifth and gave up only one hit while striking out three over the final 2 2/3 frames.

.

CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL

Game 1: Madison 2, Charlestown 0, Monday

Game 2: Scottsburg 14, Salem 2, Tuesday

Game 3: Silver Creek 10, North Harrison 0, Tuesday

Game 4: Corydon Central 11, Madison 3, Wednesday

CS1.jpg

Silver Creek’s Carsyn Sidebottom runs to first base Wednesday night.

Game 5: Silver Creek 5, Scottsburg 4, Wednesday

Game 6 (final): Corydon Central (20-8) vs. Silver Creek (25-9), 5:30 p.m. Thursday

.

BRAVES BLANK CAI

CAMPBELLSBURG — Borden beat Christian Academy 12-0 in five innings in the first semifinal of the Class A West Washington Sectional on Wednesday.

The Braves (12-10) will face No. 6 Lanesville (22-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday evening in the sectional final. The Eagles advanced with a 4-2 victory over the No. 12 Senators in Wednesday’s second semi.

Emily Schottelkotte picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three hits while striking out 12. She also helped her own cause with a pair of hits. 

Emma Hart, Lily Lynch and Lilly Torres added two hits apiece. 

The loss ended the Warriors' season.

"I am really proud of this team and their growth this season," CAI coach Hannah Beckley said. "There are many good things to take away from this season, but I think our growth defensively is probably the biggest highlight. Even though we started tonight with some errors, our defense settled in and made some great plays. We lose a senior class full of leadership but we should have several starters returning, which makes the future really exciting. We are looking forward to building off this year and continuing to grow our program."

.

CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL 

Game 1: Lanesville 15, Rock Creek 0, Tuesday

Game 2: Borden 12, Christian Academy 0, Wednesday

Game 3: Lanesville 4, West Washington 2, Wednesday

Game 4 (final): Borden (12-10) vs. Lanesville (22-5), 6 p.m. Thursday

Tags

Trending Video