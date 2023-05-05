CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek outlasted Scottsburg for a 5-2 win Thursday evening in a key Mid-Southern Conference clash at Clarksville Little League.
The Dragons (19-7, 5-1) is scheduled to play a pair of games at Evansville North on Saturday. They're slated to face Evansville Mater Dei at 9 a.m., followed by a game against the host Huskies at 10:45 a.m.
LIONS NOTCH WIN
CROTHERSVILLE — Visiting Rock Creek picked up its first win of the season with a 28-14 triumph at Crothersville on Thursday evening.
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
BROWNSTOWN — Host Brownstown Central rallied to down Charlestown 4-2 in an MSC contest Thursday evening.
The Pirates scored single runs in the third and fourth frames to take the early lead before the Braves evened the score in the sixth before Rylee May's walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.
Hannah Burns absorbed the loss, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out 10. She helped her own cause at the plate with a solo home run.
Olivia O'Neil added a pair of hits for Charlestown (15-6, 3-3), which is scheduled to host Salem at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
DEVILS DEFEAT MUSTANGS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville defeated New Washington 11-1 in five innings Thursday evening.
The Mustangs took the early lead with a run in the top of the first. However the Red Devils responded with three in the bottom of the frame, six in the second and two in the fifth to end the game early.
Aubrey Cannon, Emma Eaton and Andrea Campbell led Jeff at the plate with two hits apiece. Cannon went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while touching home once. Eaton was 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring a run. Campbell went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Destiny Martin and Ashlyn McClure also drove in two runs apiece for the Red Devils.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Ally Young. The sophomore allowed one unearned run on one hit while walking three and striking out eight in the abbreviated complete-game victory.
Jeff (11-9) is slated to visit Brownstown Central at 11 a.m. Saturday.
New Wash (2-12) is scheduled to host Shawe Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
