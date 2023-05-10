BROWNSTOWN — Visiting Silver Creek rallied to beat Brownstown Central 2-1 Tuesday in a Mid-Southern Conference clash.
The host Braves scored a single run in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. The Dragons, however, tied the game in the fifth before plating the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Silver Creek (20-8, 6-1) is slated to visit Salem at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
BRAVES BLAST CAI
BORDEN — Host Borden rolled to a 23-0 five-inning victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The Braves scored eight runs in the first, 10 in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth on the way to victory.
Gabby Thomas led Borden’s offensive onslaught, going 5-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. She wasn’t the only star at the plate, though. A.J. Mallad went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI while Lily Lynch homered and drove in four runs.
In the circle, Emma Hart and Emily Schottelkotte combined to limit the Warriors to two hits while striking out 11.
Borden is scheduled to host Springs Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday.
EAGLES EDGE PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Class A No. 6 Lanesville downed Charlestown 1-0 Tuesday evening.
The Eagles scored the game’s lone run in the fourth while Lanesville pitcher Morgan Sonner held the Pirates to only one hit in the game.
Charlestown (16-7) is scheduled to host Eastern at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
REBELS ROLL OVER LIONS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern blanked Rock Creek 16-0 in five innings Tuesday.
The Rebels scored seven runs in the first and nine in the fourth en route to victory.
Southwestern is scheduled to host New Washington at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
