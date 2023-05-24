CHARLESTOWN — Class 3A No. 9 Silver Creek clobbered North Harrison 10-0 in five innings in the final first-round game of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional on Tuesday evening.
The Dragons scored a single run in the first inning before adding four in the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game early.
Silver Creek (25-9) will face Scottsburg (18-9) at around 7:15 p.m. tonight in the second sectional semifinal. The Warriorettes advanced with a 14-2 five-inning triumph over Salem in Tuesday’s first game.
Against the Lady Cats, Hallie Foley tossed a two-hit abbreviated complete-game shutout while striking out six in the circle.
Macy Ferrell, Reese Decker and Audra Gibson had two hits apiece to lead the Dragons at the plate. Also for Creek, Lily Allen drove in three runs while Decker and Gibson had two RBIs apiece. Additionally, Allen, Carsyn Sidebottom and Kaitlyn Whitlock touched home two times each.
"(I was) very pleased with the girls tonight — energy was crazy and they were playing loose," Dragons coach Nate Gibson said. "I hope we can keep it up."
Today’s first semifinal will pit No. 15 Corydon Central (19-7) against Madison (16-9) at 5:30 p.m.
The sectional final is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Tuesday's second semifinal
SILVER CREEK 10, NORTH HARRISON 0
North Harrison 000 00 — 0 2 6
Silver Creek 140 23 — 10 10 0
W — Hallie Foley. L — Kendall Christie. 2B — Macy Ferrell (SC), Foley (SC), Kaitlyn Whitlock (SC). 3B — Reese Decker (SC).
.
PIONEERS TOP GENERALS
PEKIN — Freshman Presley Hegedus pitched a five-inning perfect game to lead Providence to an 11-0 win over Clarksville in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional on Tuesday evening.
The Pioneers plated single runs in the first and second before tallying twice in the third and fourth frames. They added five in the fifth to end the game early.
Providence (12-13) will play the host Musketeers (13-12) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the sectional final. Eastern advanced with a 7-4 win over Crawford County in Tuesday’s first semi.
Lillie Weber and Bella Leasor paced the Pioneers at the plate. Weber went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs while Leasor was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Senior Hailey Crisp added a pair of hits and three RBIs for the winners.
EAGLES END LIONS’ SEASON
CAMPBELLSBURG — Class A No. 6 Lanesville rolled to a 15-0 five-inning win over Rock Creek in the lone first-round game of the Class A West Washington Sectional.
The Eagles scored seven runs in the first frame, three in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth on the way to ending the game early.
Lanesville (21-5) advances to face No. 12 West Washington (19-5) at 7 p.m. tonight in the second sectional semifinal, after Christian Academy (2-9) faces Borden (11-10) at 5:30 p.m. in the first one.
COUGARS CLIP HORNETS
RISING SUN — Trinity Lutheran rallied to top Henryville 7-3 in the first semifinal of the Class A Rising Sun Sectional on Tuesday evening.
The Hornets led 3-2 after two innings before the Cougars tallied twice in the third, then three times in the sixth to clinch the win.
Trinity Lutheran (15-10) will face the host Shiners (18-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the sectional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.