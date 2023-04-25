HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons stay hot

JEFFERSONVILLE — Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson has high praise for this season’s squad.
“On paper this is, by far, the best team I’ve had here at Silver Creek,” the eighth-year bench boss said. “What I like about this team, which is different from some teams in the past, is these girls like each other. We don’t have any internal problems like we have had in years past.
“Out of the 18 girls we have currently on the roster, this is the most talented team I’ve ever had here. And they get along, and that’s what’s special about this group, they all get along.”
The Dragons continued their strong start to the season with a 9-4 win at Jeffersonville on Tuesday evening.
The victory, like many for Class 3A No. 13 Silver Creek (16-6) this season, came thanks to some strong hitting and solid pitching. Of the Dragons’ nine hits, five went for extra bases, including three home runs.
Carsyn Sidebottom and Lily Allen led the way at the plate. Sidebottom went 2-for-3 with one walk and two stolen bases while touching home three times. Allen was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Reese Decker added a pair of RBIs while Macy Ferrell hit a solo home run and touched home twice.
“Our bats were hot,” said senior Rylie Biggs, who doubled and drove in a run.
Tessa Gibson picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed one earned run on six hits while walking one and striking out six in the first six innings.
Hallie Foley came on in the seventh and allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one in the final frame.
Seniors Foley, Biggs, Ferrell, Sidebottom and Izzy Sad (who was in Washington D.C. for a senior trip) lead the way for the Dragons, whose six losses have come by a total of eight runs.
“I’m just so glad to be playing with these girls because we work really good as a team, and when we’re together we play really good,” Biggs said.
And the quintet hopes to be playing together for a while longer.
“(The goal is to) go far in the tournament,” Biggs said. “We have struggled every year in sectionals, so this year I think we can really make it out of sectionals and really far in the state tournament.”
Senior Bailey Shafer led the way for Jeff with three hits, including two doubles, while Emma Borders added a pair of hits and an RBI.
The Red Devils rallied from three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they weren’t enough. Their final at-bat was highlighted by Brookelyn Miles’ two-run homer, which came after teammate Ally Young kissed her bat.
Jeffersonville (9-7) is scheduled to host Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon for its Senior Day while the Dragons are scheduled to entertain North Harrison at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Clarksville Little League, their home field for this season while their new one is being built.
.
SILVER CREEK 9, JEFFERSONVILLE 4
Silver Creek 100 131 3 — 9 9 5
Jeffersonville 100 000 3 — 4 10 2
W — Tessa Gibson. L — Emma Borders. 2B — Carsyn Sidebottom (SC), Rylie Biggs (SC), Bailey Shafer (J) 2. HR — Hallie Foley (SC), Lily Allen (SC), Macy Ferrell (SC), Brookelyn Miles. Records — Silver Creek 16-6, Jeffersonville 9-7.
.
SMITH’S 1-HITTER LEADS ‘DOGS OVER PIONEERS
NEW ALBANY — Eavie Smith tossed a one-hitter to lead New Albany to a 6-0 victory over visiting Providence on Tuesday evening at Mt. Tabor.
In addition to a single, the senior pitcher walked two and struck out six in the complete-game victory.
Smith’s teammates gave her the only runs she would need in the bottom of the first frame, when they scored four times. The Bulldogs tallied twice more in the third to account for the final margin.
Reese Raymond led New Albany at the plate. The senior went 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring once. Cheyenne Palmer added a home run and two RBIs while Kaylee DeMuth and Candace Meyer also added an RBI apiece.
Lillie Weber accounted for the Pioneers’ lone hit.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Thursday. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. while Providence is slated to host Henryville at 7 p.m.
.
NEW ALBANY 6, PROVIDENCE 0
Providence 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
New Albany 402 000 X — 6 8 1
W — Eavie Smith. L — Hailey Crisp. HR — Cheyenne Palmer (NA). Record — Providence 6-10.
.
FLOYD OUSTS OWLS ON SENIOR NIGHT
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 13 Floyd Central celebrated its Senior Night with a 7-0 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday evening.
Fittingly, seniors led the way for the Highlanders.
At the plate, Taylor Chumbley went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs while scoring twice. Three other seniors — Kylie Franks (two), Lexie Davenport (one) and Kate Satkoski (one) — accounted for Floyd’s other runs batted in. Additionally, freshman Addy Ware went 2-for-3 at the plate and touched home twice.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle for the Highlanders. The senior allowed one hit while striking out six over five frames.
Floyd Central (15-4, 4-0) is scheduled to visit third-ranked Columbus North at 6 p.m. this evening.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, SEYMOUR 0
Seymour 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Floyd Central 114 001 X — 7 7 1
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Phoebe Underwood. 2B — Underwood (S), Kate Satkoski (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). HR — Chumbley (FC). Records — Seymour 5-9, 2-2; Floyd Central 15-4, 4-0.
.
PACK TOPS WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Crawford County downed Christian Academy 15-4 Tuesday afternoon.
The two teams were tied at 3-all through three innings before the Wolfpack plated five runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh en route to victory.
Maddyson Sturgeon led Crawford at the plate. She went 4-for-6 with a triple and an RBI while touching home four times.
Adeline Pruiett led the Warriors at the plate. The freshman went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 15, CAI 4
Crawford Co. 120 532 2 — 15 18 2
Chr. Academy 300 001 0 — 4 9 2
W — Allie Howell. L — Leah Stevens. 2B — Autumn Wheatley (CC), Lacy Rizzo (CC), Zoie Eason (CC). 3B — Wheatley (CC), Maddyson Sturgeon (CC), Aubrey Ashley (CC). Records — Crawford County 2-9, CAI 1-4.