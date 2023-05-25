PEKIN — Eastern scored in every inning but two on the way to a 7-2 triumph over Providence in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional final Thursday evening.
The Musketeers tallied one run in the first frame and another in the third before the Pioneers plated one of their own in the top of the fourth to get within 2-1. Eastern, however, answered with two in the bottom of the inning, then another in the fifth.
Providence scored once in the sixth, but the Musketeers responded with two more in the bottom of the frame on the way to winning their second straight sectional title.
Kate Weber doubled and scored a run for the Pioneers, who received an RBI apiece from fellow seniors Lillie Weber and Hailey Crisp.
Freshman Presley Hegedus absorbed the loss in the circle in spite of 10 strikeouts.
Bracie Jackson picked up the win for Eastern. The sophomore allowed two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out 12. She also helped her own cause with two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Sidney Patton and Maleah Blevins had three hits apiece to lead the Musketeers at the plate. Patton went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Blevins was 3-for-5 with a triple, home run and two RBIs while touching home three times.
Eastern (14-12) will visit Hauser at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening in a one-game regional. The Jets advanced with a 10-9 win over Milan in the Brownstown Sectional final.
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL
Thursday's final
EASTERN 7, PROVIDENCE 2
Providence 000 101 0 — 2 2 2
Eastern 101 212 X — 7 13 1
W — Bracie Jackson. L — Presley Hegedus. 2B — Kate Weber (P), Jackson (E). 3B — Maleah Blevins (E). HR — Blevins (E). Records — Providence 12-14, Eastern 14-12.
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Eastern 5, Austin 4, Monday
Game 2: Clarksville 8, Paoli 7, Monday
Game 3: Eastern 7, Crawford County 4, Tuesday
Game 4: Providence 11, Clarksville 0, Tuesday
Game 5 (final): Eastern 7, Providence 2, Thursday
*Eastern (14-12) advances to the regional
EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
CAMPBELLSBURG — Class A No. 6 Lanesville beat Borden 12-2 in five innings in the West Washington Sectional final Thursday evening.
The Eagles got off to a fast start, scoring three times in the top of the first. The Braves tallied once in the second, but Lanesville answered with five more in the third and four in the fourth. Borden scored once in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.
Lilly Torres led the Braves (12-11) at the plate. The freshman went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI while scoring once. Lily Lynch drove in Borden's other run.
The Eagles (23-5) will host Rising Sun (19-5) on Tuesday in a one-game regional. The Shiners topped Trinity Lutheran 5-3 in the Rising Sun Sectional final Thursday.
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Game 1: Lanesville 15, Rock Creek 0, Tuesday
Game 2: Borden 12, Christian Academy 0, Wednesday
Game 3: Lanesville 4, West Washington 2, Wednesday
Game 4 (final): Lanesville 12, Borden 2, Thursday
*Lanesville (23-5) advances to the regional
