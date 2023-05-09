HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Floyd bombards BNL

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central took a giant step toward the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 7-0 win over Class 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence in high school softball action Monday evening.
Emory Waterbury led the way for the 13th-ranked Highlanders, with her bat and her arm. At the plate, the senior went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. In the circle, the right-hander yielded only two hits while fanning five in the complete-game victory.
Floyd Central scored a single run in the first frame, then tallied twice in the fourth before breaking the game open with a four-run fifth. The latter was highlighted by back-to-back home runs by Kate Satkoski and Waterbury.
Satkoski also doubled at the plate to finish 2-for-3 with two RBIs while touching home twice. Freshman Addy Ware also scored a pair of runs for Floyd.
The Highlanders (21-5, 5-0) are scheduled to visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. Thursday night. A victory would clinch the HHC championship for Floyd.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, BEDFORD NL 0
Bedford NL 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Floyd Central 100 240 X — 7 7 1
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Annie Waggoner. 2B — Kate Satkoski (FC). HR — Waterbury (FC) 2, Satkoski (FC). Records — Bedford NL 19-7, 4-1; Floyd Central 21-5, 5-0.
.
PIRATES TAME LIONS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Salem 10-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Monday.
The game was tied 1-all after one inning before the Pirates scored once in the third, twice in the fifth and six times in the sixth en route to victory.
Addison Smith led Charlestown at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while touching home twice. Aiden Stewart added a pair of hits and RBIs. Olivia O’Neil also drove in a pair of runs while Hannah Burns scored three times.
That was more than enough for winning pitcher Kennadi Schleicher-Drasler. The junior allowed one earned run on four hits while fanning five in the complete-game victory.
Charlestown (16-6, 4-3) is scheduled to visit Class A No. 6 Lanesville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
MUSTANGS CLIP CUBS
NEW WASHINGTON — Braeanna Billups' grand slam helped spark New Washington to an 11-6 victory over visiting Madison on Monday.
Billups also drove in another run with a single while Sami Mattingly hit a solo homer. Billups, Mattingly, Kylie Ball and Alyssa Wheatley finished with two hits apiece to lead the Mustangs at the plate.
Liberty Griffin picked up the win in the circle. The right-hander allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out 12 over six innings.
ROCKETS DOWN DEVILS
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Assumption scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 3-2 walk-off win over Jeffersonville on Monday.
Bailey Shafer and Emma Eaton accounted for all four of the Red Devils’ hits. Shafer went 2-for-3 with a double and home run while Eaton was 2-for-3 with a double.
Jeff (12-10) is scheduled to host Columbus East at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
REBELS ROLL OVER WARRIORS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern rolled to a 15-1 five-inning victory over visiting Christian Academy on Monday.
The Rebels tallied three times in the first, second and third frames before scoring six runs in the fourth en route to victory.
Leah Stevens led the way for the Warriors, who scored their lone run in the third, at the plate. The sophomore went 2-for-2.
CAI (2-7) is scheduled to visit Borden at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
.
SOUTHWESTERN 15, CAI 1
Chr. Academy 001 00 — 1 3 1
Southwestern 333 6X — 15 10 0
W — Ashley Fulton. L — Leah Stevens. 2B — Jenna Owens (SW), Chloey Leach (SW). 3B — Ashley Fulton (SW). Records — CAI 2-7, Southwestern 11-10.