FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a 13-1 six-inning victory over visiting Louisville DuPont Manual in its season-opener Tuesday night.
The Highlanders scored a single run in the second inning, three in the third, two in the fifth and seven in the sixth to end the game early.
Kylie Franks led the way for Floyd’s offensive eruption, going 2-for-4 with a double and six RBIs while scoring a run. Also for the Highlanders, Peyton Drummond went 3-for-3 with an RBI while stealing three bases and scoring three times; and freshman Addy Ware added a pair of hits while driving in a run and touching home thrice.
Senior Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one unearned run on six hits while walking one and fanning four in the complete-game effort. She also helped her own cause at the plate, hitting a home run and driving in a trio of runs.
The Highlanders (1-0) will next head to Tennessee for several games. The first is scheduled for noon Thursday.
RED DEVILS RALLY TO TOP TIGERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 7-6 victory over visiting Fern Creek (Ky.) on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers took the early lead with two runs in the top of the first frame before Jeff cut that lead in half in the bottom of the inning. Fern Creek extended its advantage to 4-1 before the Devils tallied twice in the third then once in the fourth to tie it up.
The Tigers edged ahead with a single run in the sixth and another in the seventh before Jeffersonville scored three times in its final at-bat to pick up the win.
Freshman Aubrey Cannon led the Red Devils at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while stealing two bases and scoring once.
Sophomore Ally Young and junior Brookelyn Miles added two hits apiece for Jeff. Young went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Miles was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
Bailey Shafer picked up the win in relief. The senior allowed one earned run on two hits in the seventh inning.
The Red Devils (2-0) will next play a pair of games Saturday at Louisville’s Mercy Academy.
DRAGONS DOWN MUSTANGS
GOSHEN, Ky. — Silver Creek pounded out 21 hits en route to a 25-6 five-inning win at North Oldham (Ky.) on Tuesday.
The Dragons tallied two runs in the first inning, 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth on the way to the win.
Izzy Sad led Creek at the plate. She went 5-for-5 with a pair of singles, a trio of doubles and seven RBIs. Carsyn Sidebottom added three hits while Audra Gibson had two, including a home run.
Tessa Gibson picked up the win in the circle for the Dragons (2-0). She allowed four hits while walking one and striking out six.
