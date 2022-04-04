FORT BRANCH — The Floyd Central softball team split a pair of road games at Gibson Southern on Saturday.
Castle outslugged the Highlanders for a 13-7 win in their first game. Floyd bounced back, though, with a 16-5 five-inning victory over the host Titans.
Against the Knights, the Highlanders had seven extra-base hits while the Knights, who led 10-4 after four innings, tallied six.
Taylor Chumbley and Kendall Brown led Floyd with three hits apiece. Chumbley singled, doubled and homered while driving in two and scoring three times. Brown also singled, doubled and homered while driving in three and scoring once. Additionally, Lavin Osborne doubled and homered while knocking in two and scoring twice.
Against Gibson Southern, Kylie Franks went 3-for-3 with a home run and seven RBIs while scoring once. Chumbley also had a trio of hits, including a homer, while driving in one and scoring twice. Peyton Drummond, Riley Chumbley and Kate Satkoski also added two hits apiece. Osborne and Emory Waterbury also homered for Floyd.
Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. She allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out one in five frames.
Floyd Central (4-5) is scheduled to host Louisville Butler at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
CASTLE 13, FLOYD CENTRAL 7
Floyd Central 301 001 2 — 7 11 0
Castle 513 103 X — 13 13 0
W — Sadie Winsett. L — Maddie Luckhardt. 2B — Lavin Osborne (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC), Kendall Brown (FC), Kate Satkoski (FC), Lauren Pellerito (C), Jackie Lis (C). HR — Osborne (FC), Chumbley (FC), Brown (FC), Lis (C), Molly Bartz (C), Madison Beckhart (C) 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 16, GIBSON SOUTHERN 5
Floyd Central 064 42 — 16 14 1
Gibson Southern 021 02 — 5 6 4
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Burgess. HR — Osborne (FC), Chumbley (FC), Waterbury (FC), Kylie Franks (FC), Boyd (GS). Records — Floyd Central 4-5, Gibson Southern 5-3.
PIRATES GO 2-0, PIONEERS 1-1
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown won a pair of games, while Providence went 1-1 in games Saturday.
The Pirates rolled to an 18-1 five-inning win over the Pioneers in the first game of the day.
Addison Smith paced the Pirates at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple and six RBIs while scoring twice. Savannah Gaither and Aiden Stewart added two hits while scoring three times apiece. Additionally, Karly Byrnes had one hit and three RBIs while scoring thrice.
That was more than enough offense for Gaither, the winning pitcher. She allowed one run on one hit while fanning four over five innings.
In the second game, Hannah Burns pitched a one-hit shutout in Charlestown’s 18-0 five-inning victory over visiting Crawford County. Burns needed only 50 pitches, including 43 strikes, in the win. After allowing a leadoff single to start the game, Burns struck out 11 of the next 16 batters. She also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple while scoring twice.
Kinley Romans, Byrnes, Addison Roberts and Smith added two hits apiece. Romans doubled and drove in a pair of runs while scoring twice. Byrnes doubled and scored twice. Roberts tripled, drove in three and scored twice. Smith tripled and drove in two while scoring thrice. Gaither also hit a homer and drove in two while scoring two times. Aaralyn Johnson and Aubree Latham added two RBIs apiece.
In the final game, Providence pounded out 11 hits in an 18-7 five-inning win over Crawford. Senior Sophia Reisert paced the Pioneers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while scoring twice. Lillie Weber and Brooklynn Nolot both went 2-for-3 at the plate. Weber doubled and scored three times while Nolot doubled, drove in three and scored thrice. Cassandra Fetz drove in two while scoring three times. Meanwhile freshman Michelle Landeros scored four times.
CHARLESTOWN 18, PROVIDENCE 1
Providence 000 10 — 1 1 6
Charlestown 21(12) 3X — 18 11 2
W — Savannah Gaither. L — Hailey Crisp. 3B — Addison Smith (CH).
PROVIDENCE 18, CRAWFORD COUNTY 7
Crawford 310 30 — 7 8 4
Providence 472 5X — 18 11 4
W — Crisp. L — Sturgeon. 2B — Seibert (CC), Vincent (CC), Brooklynn Nolot (P), Lillie Weber (P). HR — Sophia Reisert (P). Records — Crawford County 0-2, Providence 1-3.
BLUEJACKETS SWEEP BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Mitchell swept a doubleheader at Borden on Saturday.
The Bluejackets won the first game 6-0 and the second 4-1.
In the opener, Mitchell scored three runs in the third inning, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The second game was tied 1-all after two innings before the Bluejackets scored the go-ahead run in the third before tacking on two more in the fifth.
BNL BLANKS SILVER CREEK
BEDFORD — A pair of pitchers combined to hold Silver Creek to one hit in Bedford North Lawrence's 6-0 victory over the visiting Dragons on Saturday.
Annie Waggoner held Creek hitless until Reese Decker led off the seventh with a double. Waggoner struck out nine in the win while reliever Aliza Jewell struck out the side after Decker's hit.
Silver Creek starter Hallie Foley allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits (including three homers) while striking out seven in defeat.
